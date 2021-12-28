ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral TikTok 'hack' for free Sonic sparks debate about canceled DoorDash orders: 'Please don't do this'

By Ann Schmidt
 1 day ago

A TikTok user has stirred debate online after posting a video explaining how to get free food from Sonic. In the video, TikTok user @bmtx00 wrote: “This is your sign to go to Sonic at closing and ask for all the free Door Dash canceled orders.”. The clip...

