ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold, silver edge higher

kdow.biz
 19 hours ago

The December gold contract on the New...

kdow.biz

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Oil edges higher as U.S. crude inventories decline

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after rallying overnight as industry data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, boosting demand sentiment. Brent crude rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $79.10 a barrel by 0441 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 5 cents, or 0.07%, to $76.03 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Gold pulls back Wednesday, slipping below $1,800 again

Gold futures traded lower Wednesday morning, slipping back below the $1,800 level that the precious metal has struggled to hold above since November. The decline for the yellow metal came amid a slight rise in the U.S. dollar and steady Treasury yields. February gold. GCG22,. -0.48%. GC00,. -0.48%. was trading...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver Reverses to Long, Gold still struggles

As we approach the final week of 2021, gold remains in a struggle to reverse from the short side to the long. Although gold has broken through 1800, its inability to find a consistent rally will continue to keep us short the yellow metal. At the same time, silver has...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Nymex
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb toward highest finish in over 5 weeks

Gold futures on Tuesday were climbing toward their highest price since mid- November, with yields and the dollar subdued ahead of the new year. was trading up $9.20, or 0.5%, to reach $1,818 an ounce, heading to the highest settlement since Nov. 19, a day after slipping 0.2%. Bullion, however,...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Gold edges higher as traders weigh record COVID-19 infections

Gold edged higher as investors assessed the resilience of the global economic recovery, with COVID-19 cases hitting a pandemic record. More than 1.44 million infections worldwide on Monday smashed the previous high after factoring out a statistical blip in Turkey last year. While the highly-transmissible omicron is spreading rapidly around the world, studies suggest that illness caused by the new strain isn't as severe as in previous waves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Fed Policy Will Send Silver And Gold Soaring In 2022

The chart above is the HUI to SPX ratio [GDX (NYSE:GDX) was not around until 2006] vs the price of gold on a weekly basis going back to mid-2000. It shows that the mining stocks are extraordinarily undervalued relative to the S&P 500 and gold. If reversion to the mean kicks in, either the mining stocks will experience a rally in order for that ratio to “catch up” to the price of gold, or the price of gold is going to get demolished.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain amid friendly outside markets

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Buoyed by Weak Dollar as Silver Gets Boost From U.S. Data

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as the dollar weakened, while silver got a boost from signs of an improving U.S. economy. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied on Thursday after its biggest three-day drop since the end of November, boosting bullion’s appeal. Silver held gains after the final U.S. gross domestic product reading was revised higher, bolstering the outlook for metals exposed to industrial production.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver, and platinum, positioned to go lower

Gold, silver and platinum are positioned to make another run to the downside. The trio remains weak and without energy, indicating lower prices are ahead. There is nothing that suggests this pattern is changing anytime soon. While the metals remain solid long-term hard asset commodities in the present, they look...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Hard gold and silver market lessons learned in 2021

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM’s Jeff Christian discussing some of the things that happened, and did not happen, in the gold and silver markets in 2021. He discussed some of the lessons he hoped investors gleaned from CPM’s videos over the course of the year, and displayed a Tsarist Russian gold-backed note from 1909 to discuss the fallibility of gold-backed currencies.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver ahead of busy U.S. data day

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold trades lower and silver gains as bullish risk-on sentiment prevail

Today, we had a mixed bag in the precious metals markets, resulting in gold declining for the second consecutive day, and silver recovering and trading higher after yesterday’s decline. Yesterday, market participants in U.S. equities were solidly risk-off, taking all three major indices lower. Today U.S. equities reversed, scoring solid gains across-the-board.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar’s Next Roar Will Make Gold Cry

“That’s all Folks!” - Porky Pig at the end of the Looney Tunes cartoon series. The above is what immediately came to my mind after seeing Friday’s price action in the precious metals sector. Why? Because of the reversals and tiny outperformance of silver. And also because...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Pound edges higher ahead of GDP

The pound started the week quietly and this has continued on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3241, up 0.24% on the day. The UK will release Final GDP for Q3 on Tuesday. The report is unlikely to shake up the pound, as Final GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 1.3%, m/m. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 6.6%. This high figure should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is in comparison with the Q3 data of 2020 when the economy was in the throes of Covid.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price rebounds for gold, silver; risk aversion recedes

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy