Gold, silver edge higher

The chart above is the HUI to SPX ratio [GDX (NYSE:GDX) was not around until 2006] vs the price of gold on a weekly basis going back to mid-2000. It shows that the mining stocks are extraordinarily undervalued relative to the S&P 500 and gold. If reversion to the mean kicks in, either the mining stocks will experience a rally in order for that ratio to “catch up” to the price of gold, or the price of gold is going to get demolished.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO