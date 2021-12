And just like that…we’ve reached the end of 2021! For some that may mean looking back fondly on the year we’ve had, and for most, it likely means looking ahead with hope and optimism for a better year in 2022. For all, it means a time to celebrate! This weekend, our list is full of festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO