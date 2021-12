New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. How many people in your friend circles are Covid-positive right now? How many families do you know with kids who are quarantining at home due to a close contact? Here in my vaccinated and boosted New York bubble, I know two of each type. Covid is back on the tips of peoples' tongues. And this is not just an anecdotal impression: A winter surge is clearly underway, according to government data. CNN's charts plotting daily new cases over the past 14 days show rising levels in at least 35 states.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO