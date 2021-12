What better way to start off the new year than learning something with the library?. Come learn about hoopla — ICPL’s new free digital service that includes music, movies, television, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics. We’ll show you how to sign up for hoopla, install the hoopla app on your device, and how to check out, stream, and download titles from its collection. (Or try it immediately at hoopladigital.com!) Registration is not required.

