Carrie was sent into a tailspin in the third episode of And Just Like That when she discovered Big had left his ex-wife Natasha $1 million dollars in his will. ‘I’m really mad at Big,’ she says. ‘I almost forgot how I used to feel all those years ago: so nervous and insecure and desperate. Like what we had wasn’t enough. Like I wasn’t enough. And I just hate that after all the good years, this is what I’m left with. He ruined our happy/sad ending.’

