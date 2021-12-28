Naperville tennis player Keshav Menon ranks in Boys’ 12 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 18

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars capped off a perfect 6-0 record in the month of December on Wednesday night. Sporting retro uniforms — all whites with yellow trim and lettering — the 21st ranked team in the nation knocked off No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65. Noah Horchler paced five Friars in double figures. He […]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols.
The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.”
Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy.
Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.
After COVID-19 forced a shuffling of the deck among college football’s bowl games, the Sun Bowl is now back on following Miami’s withdrawal. Central Michigan, which was originally slated to face Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, will now head to El Paso to take on Washington State in the Sun Bowl, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news was originally reported by Colin Deaver of KTSM.
Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but
