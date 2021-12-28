ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Naperville tennis player Keshav Menon ranks in Boys’ 12 singles bracket by week ending Dec. 18

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaperville tennis player Keshav Menon won 106 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Dec. 18. Their 106 points...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
Sports Illustrated

Breaking: Sun Bowl Finds Replacement Team for Miami

After COVID-19 forced a shuffling of the deck among college football’s bowl games, the Sun Bowl is now back on following Miami’s withdrawal. Central Michigan, which was originally slated to face Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, will now head to El Paso to take on Washington State in the Sun Bowl, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news was originally reported by Colin Deaver of KTSM.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Naperville, IL
KRDO News Channel 13

Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation

Colorado College hockey coach Kris Mayotte was an assistant coach for team USA at the World Junior Championship. He's heading back to Colorado much sooner than expected after the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. "I think we’re all just really disappointed," Mayotte said. "Mostly for the guys, and not just our guys, but The post Kris Mayotte reacts to World Junior Championship Cancelation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy