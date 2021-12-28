How high did Hinsdale junior tennis player Sabil Musabji rank in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by November?

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
The 2021 Thompson High football team set records with its stifling defense, and the Warriors dominated their way to a third straight state title. A staple of that Thompson team was its physical defensive line, featuring Alabama 2023 target Peter Woods. Woods was unblockable in Alabama 7A, totalling 92 tackles...
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The PC Friars capped off a perfect 6-0 record in the month of December on Wednesday night. Sporting retro uniforms — all whites with yellow trim and lettering — the 21st ranked team in the nation knocked off No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65. Noah Horchler paced five Friars in double figures. He […]
After COVID-19 forced a shuffling of the deck among college football’s bowl games, the Sun Bowl is now back on following Miami’s withdrawal. Central Michigan, which was originally slated to face Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, will now head to El Paso to take on Washington State in the Sun Bowl, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news was originally reported by Colin Deaver of KTSM.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols.
The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.”
Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy.
Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.
More On WCCO.com:
2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks
Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb
New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates
MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
Gabe Brown scored a career high 24 points, as short-handed No. 10 Michigan State pulled away in the second half to beat scrappy High Point, 81-68 in a matchup of longtime coaching friends Tom Izzo and Tubby Smith
Comments / 0