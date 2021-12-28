ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

How high did Hinsdale junior tennis player Sabil Musabji rank in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by November?

By DuPage Policy Journal
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHinsdale tennis player Sabil Musabji won 40 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by November. They finished November ranked...

dupagepolicyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Top 2023 DL Peter Woods Narrows His Options

The 2021 Thompson High football team set records with its stifling defense, and the Warriors dominated their way to a third straight state title. A staple of that Thompson team was its physical defensive line, featuring Alabama 2023 target Peter Woods. Woods was unblockable in Alabama 7A, totalling 92 tackles...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinsdale, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Hinsdale, IL
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Breaking: Sun Bowl Finds Replacement Team for Miami

After COVID-19 forced a shuffling of the deck among college football’s bowl games, the Sun Bowl is now back on following Miami’s withdrawal. Central Michigan, which was originally slated to face Boise State in the Arizona Bowl on New Year’s Eve, will now head to El Paso to take on Washington State in the Sun Bowl, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The news was originally reported by Colin Deaver of KTSM.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Women Cancel NYE Home Game Due To Wildcats’ ‘COVID-19 Protocols’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Golden Gophers women’s basketball team won’t play its New Year’s Eve home game due to apparent issues with the opponent’s COVID-19 protocols. The team announced Monday afternoon on social media that its game against the Wildcats at Williams Arena Friday “will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols within the Northwestern program.” Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen (credit: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The announcement said the Gophers and Wildcats are consulting with Big Ten Conference officials about rescheduling the game, and how it falls line with the conference’s forfeiture policy. Tickets for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any Gophers women’s basketball game in the future. Fans can call 1-800-U-GOPHER for more information.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Tennis#Tennis Player#New York Tennis Magazine#Junior Boys#Pointstotal

Comments / 0

Community Policy