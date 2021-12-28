ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US just hit a record average of daily new Covid-19 cases

By Holly Yan, Amir Vera, CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US hit a seven-day average of 265,427 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, blowing past the country's previous record of about 252,000 daily cases, reported nearly a year ago on January 11. The new peak, according to Johns Hopkins University data, comes amid a rapid acceleration of infections in...

