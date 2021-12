PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This morning we have another quick round of rain skimming south of Pittsburgh then becoming scattered through tomorrow. Dry weather briefly returns Friday so today and Friday will be good days to take down Christmas lights. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Highs through the New Year stay well above normal in the mid-50s with lows in the 40s! First Night looks dry and in the 40s before we have another strong low-pressure system bringing rain for New Year’s Day then rain to snow Sunday. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center As...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO