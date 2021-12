Another cutie for Chris Pratt! The actor’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, is pregnant with their second child together, his third, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 42, first became a father in August 2012 when his and then-wife Anna Faris’ son, Jack, now 9, arrived. The former couple, who wed in 2009, called it quits in 2018, and Pratt moved on with Schwarzenegger, 32, that same year. The pair got engaged in January 2019, tying the knot in June 2019 in California.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO