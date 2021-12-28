Packers must improve their run defense before postseason

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
On Monday, NFL insider Peter King put out his weekly column and towards the end, he mentioned a blockbuster trade that would shake up the NFL landscape in 2022. The trade King suggests would send Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos in exchange for first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, plus wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.
The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming back Pro Bowl corner Jaire Alexander. On Wednesday, the Packers announced their decision to activate Alexander from the injured reserve just ahead of the deadline. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “The [Packers] are activating CB Jaire Alexander from Injured Reserve, per coach Matt LaFleur,...
The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
The Packers needed four interceptions to narrowly defeat the Browns last week. They’ll need to play much better to defeat Minnesota in Week 17. Winning ugly is important in the NFL and that’s certainly what the Packers did against the Browns on Christmas Day. Green Bay’s 24-22 win was greatly aided by Baker Mayfield’s holiday generosity. The Packers’ defense managed to notch four interceptions due to Mayfield’s erratic play under center.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski offered no excuses or regrets for his late-game decisions in Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, who sealed the win by intercepting Baker Mayfield for the fourth time
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Now that they’ve moved a step closer to earning the NFC’s lone first-round playoff bye, it’s becoming apparent the Green Bay Packers don’t merely need that extra week to get healthier. They also could use more time to shore up their...
The Green Bay Packers are still navigating their way through this current COVID outbreak. And on Tuesday, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the addition of two more players to the team’s reserve/ COVID-19 list. Green Bay has announced that they have placed linebacker Oren Burks and tight end, Marcedes...
For most of the season, it looked like the Green Bay Packers defense had put their bend-but-don’t-break style of play made famous under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine behind them. However, that unsettling mantra has returned to the forefront in the past month. It all started in Week 11 against...
