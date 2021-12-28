Kylian Mbappe on playing alongside Messi at PSG and what's in store for his future

Much of the discussion around Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been about how he fits in a rigid system. After inspiring a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the question to ask was whether he needs to.He is an out-and-out striker by the modern definition, but Lukaku’s qualities lie beyond the traditional expectations of a marksman. His awareness of space and those around him, coupled with a sharp tactical mind are qualities that confirmed to Thomas Tuchel, and thus also Chelsea’s power brokers, that handing over £97.5million to Inter Milan for his signature was worth it.Four months in, with 12...
