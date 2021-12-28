ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BridgeBio's 'baffling' heart disease drug fail 'de-intensifies' competition for Alnylam

By Kyle LaHucik
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgeBio's shot at entering a competitive market for a rare heart condition narrowed Monday after a "baffling" result in a phase 3 clinical trial where placebo patients bested those who received the treatment in a walk test. Acoramidis failed to beat placebo on the study's primary measure, a six-minute...

Phramalive.com

ATTR Study Results Baffle BridgeBio

Palo Alto, Calif.-based BridgeBio Pharma reported topline data from Part A (Month 12) of its Phase III ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis for symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). The drug failed the study arm. Company shares got hammered, dropping more than 70%, although there has been a slight rise today.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Heart drug’s trial failure busts bid to best Pfizer, but BridgeBio still bets on coming data

A BridgeBio Pharma drug that the company had touted as potentially better than an approved Pfizer product at addressing the protein at the root of a rare heart disorder has instead failed to beat a placebo in the first part of a pivotal clinical trial. BridgeBio calls the results “baffling,” and executives have more questions than answers, but they’re also still holding out hope for the experimental treatment, pointing to the second part of the Phase 3 clinical trial—which is not expected to post data for another year or more.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

BridgeBio Plunges After Acoramidis Study Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint

Investing.com — Biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) told investors Monday that its Phase 3 Study investigating acoramidis for treating rare heart disease symptomatic transthyretin (TTR) amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) did not meet its primary endpoint at month 12. BridgeBio shares plunged over 71% on the news. BridgeBio said the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Investor's Business Daily

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Crashes As Pfizer-Rivaling Heart Drug Flops

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) said Monday its Pfizer (PFE)-rivaling heart disease drug failed in a late-stage test — and BBIO stock crashed to a record low. The company tested its drug in patients with amyloid cardiomyopathy, a condition in which abnormal protein builds up on the heart. After a year of treatment, patients who received the drug didn't show improvement over a placebo in how far they could walk for six months, a key test measuring disease progression.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Alnylam#Attr Cm#Attribute Cm#Stifel
biospace.com

Backed by Strong Survival, Janssen Submits BLA for Multiple Myeloma Drug

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its teclistamab to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug, which is being developed for relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma, is an off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

Patient death prompts FDA halt on Pfizer’s Duchenne gene therapy study

A patient treated with an experimental Pfizer gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy has died, leading the FDA to stop the clinical trial. The death is still under investigation, but the halt is one of several clinical holds to hit the gene therapy field in the past year as patient complications raise questions about safety.
CANCER
FiercePharma

GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV prevention injectable Apretude threatens Gilead with FDA blessing. But will doctors use it?

After making history with the first complete long-acting regimen for the treatment of HIV, GlaxoSmithKline’s ViiV Healthcare has now made a component of that therapy into a preventative option, threatening a major franchise at Gilead Sciences. On Monday, the FDA blessed GSK’s Apretude, or cabotegravir, to reduce the risk...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Heart Arrhythmia: Digital Silver Lining Seen in Failed COVID-19 Drug Trial

Researchers show that study participants can be safely, effectively monitored at home for drugs’ potential arrhythmic effects. A clinical trial in which two test drugs failed to help patients with mild COVID-19 nevertheless had a silver lining: It proved the viability of a study model in which a medication’s potential arrhythmic side effects are safely, effectively monitored without the participants ever setting foot in a hospital or clinic.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Calliditas surges on FDA approval for kidney disease therapy

Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) ADRs have climbed in the post-market after the company announced the FDA approval of TARPEYO (budesonide) to address proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy ((IgAN)). FDA clearance for TARPEYO delayed-release capsules transforms the Swedish pharma company into a commercial-stage firm as it plans to launch...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer, Merck Pills Hinge on Biden Plan to Expand Covid Testing

Covid-19 testing expansion could be critical to the success of Merck & Co. and Pfizer Inc. ’s newly authorized treatment pills, which require an early diagnosis and administration to effectively reduce the risk of severe cases. Food and Drug Administration clearance of the first two at-home therapies for Covid-19 addresses...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

Novar​​​​​​​tis receives FDA OK for Leqvio

Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Leqvio under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The Food and Drug Administration has given Novartis the green light for Leqvio (inclisiran), the first and only small interfering RNA therapy to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as bad cholesterol or LDL-C) with two doses a year, after an initial dose and one at three months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Approves New Skin-Clearing Drug for Atopic Dermatitis

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first and only treatment that addresses IL-13 cytokine in adults diagnosed with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The decision to allow the release of LEO Pharma's Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) to the public follows positive results from the Phase III ECZTRA...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Biogen shares slump after Samsung Biologics denial of buyout report

Biogen shares slumped 5% in early premarket action after Samsung Biologics called a media report it was about to buy the U.S. company "not true." The brief statement didn't elaborate on what was inaccurate about the Korean Economic Daily report which said Biogen could be purchased for about $42 billion, which boosted the Alzheimer drug maker stock by 9% on Wednesday.
STOCKS
upenn.edu

Heart disease-protective diabetes drug is not used equitably

A medication typically used for treating diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RA), could also be used to prevent cardiovascular disease and major cardiovascular events, but a new study shows inequities in its use based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status. Looking at four years of data, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine saw that the odds of using this medication were as much as 41% lower for some groups that are historically underserved by health care. This research is published in JAMA Health Forum.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

FDA Gives Nod to Tralokinumab for Adults With Moderate to Severe AD

The Food and Drug Administration has approved tralokinumab for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults whose disease is not well controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. Administered subcutaneously, tralokinumab is a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that specifically binds...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Kinksa Pharmaceuticals stock tumbles after treatment of COVID-related ARDS disappoints in late-stage trial

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. KNSA, -2.88% tumbled 15.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 3 trial of mavrilimumab for treatment of COVID-19-related acute respiratory syndrome (ARDS) failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint. The company said a total of 582 patients in the Phase 3 trial were randomized to receive a single intravenous dose of mavrilimumab or placebo, and the primary efficacy endpoint was for proportion of patients alive and free of mechanical ventilation at Day 29. "The Phase 3 study of mavrilimumab in COVID-19-related ARDS did not provide the expected outcome, however we are proud of our efforts to help patients in need during this unprecedented time," said Kiniksa Chief Executive Sanj Patel. "We continue to believe in the potential broad utility of mavrilimumab and are evaluating next steps for the molecule." The stock has rallied 7.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedCity News

LEO Pharma’s FDA nod adds a challenger to Dupixent’s dominance in eczema

Atopic dermatitis can be difficult for some patients to manage with topical drugs alone. Such cases now have a new FDA-approved treatment option, a biologic drug from LEO Pharma that tackles the chronic inflammatory skin disorder from within the body. The FDA on Tuesday approved LEO drug tralokinumab, the latest...
INDUSTRY

