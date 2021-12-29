ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Gaza border violence erupts after Palestinian president visits Israel

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlEjs_0dXrEVDd00
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following an enhanced honor cordon arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - An Israeli was wounded in a shooting attack on the Gaza border on Wednesday, the military said, after a rare visit to Israel by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drew condemnation from the enclave's Hamas rulers.

The Israeli military said it responded to the shooting with tank fire, targeting Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip. Gaza health officials said three Palestinian farmers were wounded.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted Abbas in his home late on Tuesday, the Western-backed Palestinian leader's first such visit to Israel in more than a decade, although it signalled few prospects for any resumption of long-stalled peace negotiations.

Following their talks, the Israeli Defence Ministry announced a series of what it described as "confidence-building measures" that would ease the entry of hundreds of Palestinian business people to Israel.

In Gaza, Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said that by meeting Gantz, Abbas was "deepening Palestinian political divisions" and encouraging accommodation with "the occupation", a term the Islamist militant group uses to describe Israel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting attack from Gaza, which the Israeli military said slightly wounded the civilian. The border has been largely quiet since an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in May.

'POLITICAL HORIZON'

Abbas and Gantz last met in August, in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said that at Tuesday's talks they discussed the "importance of creating a political horizon" for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gantz, in his summation of the meeting on Twitter, made no mention of a peace process, stalled since 2014 after U.S.-backed talks collapsed. Palestinians seek to establish a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence - for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz wrote.

Israel's multi-party government is deeply divided over the statehood issue. Palestinian rivalries remain strong, with Hamas, which has fought four wars with Israel, running the Gaza Strip.

In a move that could ease travel for thousands of Palestinians, the Defence Ministry said Gantz approved registration as West Bank residents for some 6,000 people who had been living in the territory, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, without official status.

Another 3,500 people from Gaza would also receive residency documentation, the ministry said.

The meeting followed several Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent weeks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Palestinians also complain of attacks by Israeli settlers.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta in Ramallah, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem; Editing by Richard Pullin and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 144

Dorrit Sherman
6d ago

Hamas in control in Gaza and the West Bank, they are a terrorists organization that will not accept peace with Israel, ask Rashida ? Where all the money the usa sending to the Palestinians, it all ends up in the hands of the terrorists organization Hamas .

Reply(21)
36
Omeros
6d ago

Hamas is a terrorist organization and not looking for peace . If they sign peace agreement with Israel they will loose all the money given to them by Muslim countries. That’s the catch

Reply(10)
19
Robert Summerlot
6d ago

Israel donated that land for peace and Arabs do not want these people in their countries and they do not believe in Israel because that is Israel property

Reply(8)
12
Related
The Independent

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said.Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Israel killed over 300 Palestinians in 2021 marking a seven-year high, charity says

Israel killed more than 300 Palestinians in 2021 - at least a fifth of whom were children - marking the deadliest year on record since 2014, according to an Israeli rights group.And nearly 900 Palestinians were made homeless in 2021 as Israeli house demolitions hit a five-year high, said the charity B’Tselem.In a report released on Tuesday, the Jerusalem-based charity said that over the last year Israeli security forces’ use of “lethal, wanton, unlawful open-fire policy” resulted in the killing of 313 Palestinians, including 71 minors across the occupied Palestinian territories.Of these victims, 70 per cent were killed in Gaza...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Islamic Jihad Threatening to Bomb Tel Aviv if Hunger Striking Prisoner Dies

141 days into the hunger strike of Islamic Jihad operative Hisham Abu Hawash who is in Israeli custody, the Islamic Jihad had threatened that “his death will lead to the bombing of Tel Aviv.”. The Islamic Jihad official responsible for the prisoners’ portfolio said Tuesday that Secretary-General Ziad Nachale...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Benny Gantz
The Independent

Future of prayer site in doubt under Israel's fragile govt

When Israel's new government took office last June, it indicated it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem s Western Wall — a sensitive holy site that has emerged as a point of friction between Jews over how prayer is conducted there.But the plan is coming up against the limits of Israel’s fragile government, which is struggling to move forward on the issue due to its own internal divisions. The inaction has disappointed both Israeli groups that promote religious pluralism and their American Jewish allies, who view the issue as an important test of recognition from...
RELIGION
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Weighs A New Attack On Gaza, Allowing Hisham Abu Hawash To Die On Hunger Strike

This Saturday, perhaps the largest escalation between the Palestinian armed factions and Israeli military occurred, when 2 rockets — allegedly fired by Hamas — struck the sea near Israel’s Tel Aviv. With Israel provoking Gaza frequently since the unconditional ceasefire in May last year, the Israelis now threaten war and the murder of a Palestinian political prisoner on hunger strike.
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Drones shot down, Israeli newspaper hacked on anniversary of Soleimani death

Two armed drones were shot down near an Iraqi military base hosting US forces and the Jerusalem Post newspaper was targeted by pro-Iranian hackers Monday as Iran marked the second anniversary of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Soleimani’s death.​. Iraqi security forces said nobody was hurt in the...
MILITARY
newschain

Egypt calls for calm amid Gaza Strip hostilities

Egyptian officials have pushed for Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip to rein in hostilities and adhere to a ceasefire in place since the war in May. The efforts come a day after Hamas militants launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel, prompting Israel to carry out air strikes on militant positions in Gaza early on Sunday. No casualties were reported.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Gaza Strip#Gaza War#Israeli#Hamas#Defence#Islamist#Twitter
The Jewish Press

Watch: IDF Hits Hamas Targets Following Rocket Attacks

The Israeli Air Force has begun hitting Hamas targets in Gaza just after midnight on Sunday, in retaliation for the two rockets launched by Hamas at Tel Aviv on Saturday morning. Reports from Gaza state that the IDF began the attack with IDF aircraft, then helicopters, and followed up with...
MILITARY
Reuters

Palestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says

GAZA/JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday which exploded off the coast of Tel Aviv and prompted retaliatory strikes, Israel said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza militants for the rocket firing or comment from Hamas,...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
boulderjewishnews.org

Column: Hamas To Be, or Not To Be

A few Hamas leaders fully expect Israel’s downfall, yet Israel may not want to dislodge Hamas from its perch in Gaza. That is due to the equally firm expectation Hamas will be replaced by something worse. It has long been clear that Hamas tyrannizes the people of Gaza, and...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Israeli defense minister hosts Palestinian president for rare meeting

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the home of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday for his first official meeting in Israel since 2010. Why it matters: This was the second meeting between Abbas and Gantz in four months, and is part of a broader effort by Israel's new government and the Palestinian Authority to reset relations.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Syria Sharply Condemns Israeli Plans for Economic Investment in the Golan Heights

Syria sharply criticized Israel on Monday for its plan to double the population of Israelis living in the Golan Heights within five years. “Syria has strongly condemned the dangerous and unprecedented escalation of Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied Syrian Golan,” reported the Syrian state-run SANA news agency. Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

264K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy