Agriculture

Farm News & Views - December 28, 2021

ksjd.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we close out this year, and look forward to 2022, a review of 2021 is in order. Probably the topic that was most often discussed here in the Four Corners in 2021 when farmers and ranchers gathered, was the drought. A dry fall in 2020, followed by a lower than...

www.ksjd.org

staradvertiser.com

Record beef prices, but ranchers aren’t cashing in

SHEPHERD, Mont. >> Judging from the prices at supermarkets and restaurants, this would appear to be a lucrative moment for cattle ranchers like Steve Charter. America is consuming more beef than ever, while prices have climbed by one-fifth over the past year — a primary driver for the growing alarm over inflation.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ksjd.org

Central Arizona farmer struggles to grow crops with less water

It’s harvest season for Caywood Farms east of Casa Grande, Arizona. The tractor is gassed up, the swather blades are sharp and Nancy Caywood is ready to farm. Only one thing is missing. “This all should be alfalfa,” Caywood said, standing in a dry field. “Every bit of this...
ARIZONA STATE
capitalpress.com

Western U.S. milk and cream report

Fluid Milk and Cream — Western U.S. California farm level milk production is trending higher. Demand for bottling has declined; contacts report that winter school breaks have caused a decrease in educational purchasing. Some Class II producers have reduced purchasing as they are, reportedly, running lighter year-end production schedules.
AGRICULTURE
Times Leader

Your view: Help stop inhumane factory farming practices

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Each year millions of cattle, sheep, horses and other farm animals in the United States are provided little or no shelter from severe weather. As a result, tens of thousands of neglected animals suffer and die needlessly from exposure to the...
AGRICULTURE
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
GreenBiz

What news from 3 top vertical farm players means for 2022

More than a year from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues are still grabbing headlines and delaying packages. Vertical farming companies — with much shorter supply chains — were still trying to capitalize on the moment and make themselves indispensable to grocery stores, consumers and restaurants. The issues with protein and produce imports, labor shortages, and changes to precipitation and heat cycles due to climate change have all been tailwinds for the sector this year.
AGRICULTURE
Algona Upper Des Moines

FARM NEWS: State Farm Bureau recognizes Kossuth County FB as 'outstanding;' programs announced

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Kossuth Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) administers state cost share programs for installation of soil and water conservation practices on land located in Kossuth County. Farmstead windbreaks are eligible conservation practices through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program. Cost share funding for farmstead windbreaks is...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Messenger

Farm News Ag Show opens in Fort Dodge

If there’s one thing farmers like to talk about when they get together, it’s the weather, and the weather was giving everyone plenty to talk about Wednesday as the annual Farm News Ag Show got underway on the East Campus of Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.
FORT DODGE, IA
Person
Benjamin Franklin
johnnyjet.com

New Nexus News: December 2021

Micah Engber is based out of Portland, Maine in the USA, and is a part of the Airplane Geeks Podcast where he is often referred to as their Main(e) Man. Micah is also a contributor to JetWhine.com and has been heard regularly on the Airline Pilot Guy and Plane Talking UK podcasts. You can reach him via Twitter at @MaineFly.
PORTLAND, ME
Agriculture Online

Future of U.S. trend line yields

Let me start by saying I am a commodity adviser and not an agronomist. But as. a long-term chartist and trader, it is important to me (and to you) to think about how changes in the U.S. trend line yield will impact corn and soybean prices and profits. You may...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, wheat and corn drift as South America weather looms

HAMBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and wheat fell on Tuesday and corn was little changed as dealers weighed up the threat to crops from weather in South America and the United States. The Chicago Board of Trade's most active soybean contract fell 0.3% to $12.90-3/4 a bushel by...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Town in Every State

The effects of COVID-19 on American workers — unemployment, reduced incomes, and even a fall into poverty for many — are all too familiar in many parts of the United States. However, while the pandemic has had some impact everywhere, there are some highly affluent parts of the country where people are so wealthy that […]
POLITICS
KLEM

Wednesday News, December 29th

(Le Mars) — The Le Mars Arts Council is encouraging people to bring in the new year by celebrating with them at the Le Mars Arts Center. It is being slated as “New Year’s Eve Star Studded Evening.” Nancy Toma serves as the president of the Le Mars Arts Council and says the evening will consist of a silent auction, live music, , and Champaign. But the focus of the evening will be on the collection of celebrity autographs and photos that was the obtained from a gentleman that attended Westmar College.
LE MARS, IA
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
AGRICULTURE
ksjd.org

COVID cases in meatpacking plants impacted workers and their rural communities

At the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 swept through many of the nation's meatpacking plants. Now workers and their towns are working on ways to introduce reforms and enhanced safety in these plants. Thing is, though, they face some significant hurdles. Iowa Public Radio's Natalie Krebs reports. NATALIE KREBS, BYLINE:...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
capitalpress.com

U.S. dairy farmers reduce herd, slow production

U.S. dairy producers have reduced cow numbers and milk production in response to ongoing margin pressures and an uncertain feed situation. The dairy cow herd has declined 118,000 head since its peak of 9.5 million in June, and milk production fell into negative year-over-year territory in November, according to USDA.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans up, following bean meal

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Bean meal took lead for the soy complex, moving back to multi-month highs supported by solid end user demand and strong crush margins. Soybean oil was lower on product spread adjustments and a drop in crude oil futures. Most forecasts have warm, dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina over the next couple of weeks, in-line with La Nina conditions. For now, conditions are generally good overall, but significant crop loss in South America would inflate global prices even further, likely limiting any improvements in demand for U.S. beans. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out January 12th. Soybean export inspections were down on the week and the year, primarily to China and Egypt. India’s market regulatory body says it will suspend trading in soybean oil, crude palm oil, soybeans, and wheat, along with other commodities, to limit domestic food price inflation.
AGRICULTURE
KLEM

Monday News, December 20th

(Le Mars) — The American Legion Wasmer Post #241 of Le Mars battled cold temperatures Saturday morning, and participated in the nationwide program of “Wreaths Across America” by placing eight different wreaths at the Veterans Park at Le Mars. Dave Copenhaver began the program with a welcome.
LE MARS, IA
Daily Leader

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE

