ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Need a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gift? 23andMe DNA Kits Are On Sale via Amazon for $79

By Taylor Galla and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJLUn_0dXr54QZ00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve probably already heard of 23andMe DNA kits — the convenient at-home DNA testing kits that will tell you everything from where in the world your ancestors are from to whether you’re genetically predisposed to developing certain health conditions. If you’ve shied away from this fantastic opportunity for self-knowledge before due to the price, fear not — 23andMe DNA testing kits are now 25% off via Amazon Prime.

And if you’re a Prime member looking for a thoughtful last-minute gift idea for Valentine’s Day , then this sale is your last chance to buy something online.

We don’t expect this deal to last more than 48 hours, but your window for Valentine’s Day delivery is closing even faster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e38WX_0dXr54QZ00


Buy: Save 25% on 23andMe DNA Kits at Amazon Starting at $79.00

About the 23andMe DNA Kit Sale

23andMe makes several different popular DNA kits, and a variety of them are included in this sale. The cheapest option still offers plenty of great features, including 80 personalized genetic reports. 23andMe can also tell you what parts of the world your ancestors come from, broken down into more than 2,000 regions from around the globe. All you have to do is send in a simple DNA test sample. For your safety, 23andMe encrypts your personal data to keep it secure at all times.

Every 23andMe DNA kit gives you access to features such as the DNA Relative Finder and Automatic Family Tree Builder, plus trait and ancestry reports. Shoppers who spring for one of the more expensive kits will also get additional reports — 23andMe’s Family Health History Tree, Health Predisposition Reports, Pharmacogenetics Reports and Wellness Reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqkO4_0dXr54QZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPjSY_0dXr54QZ00

Whether you’re curious for yourself or want to gift this to a partner as a gift, this sale is a great opportunity to acquire all this knowledge at a much lower cost. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service kits start at just $79 this weekend, a 20% discount that lets you save $20 on the full retail price.

Like we said, this deal isn’t going to last forever.


Buy: Save 25% on 23andMe DNA Kits at Amazon


Buy: 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Kit $79.00 (orig. $99.00) 20% OFF

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon’s Secret House Brand of KN95 Masks Are Just $0.50/Each Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most people don’t realize that Amazon has its own house brands, which sell everything from discount children’s clothing to pet treats. So if you’re shopping for KN95 masks and are worried about counterfeit respirators — and you should be — then we recommend sticking with Amazon’s house brand of face masks. These KN95 face masks are produced under the brand names HUHETA and FGCCJP, and as of Monday, Feb. 14, these KN95 masks are discounted by as much as 70%,...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Wednesday Amazon Deals: $80 Air Fryers, $50 Fire TV Cube Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, February 9 s a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech, home safety, apparel and a viral beard tool that has to be seen to be believed. Yesterday, we found and shared some fantastic finds for outdoor items, like $100 off this Snapper snowblower and 32% off this great THERMATRONICS patio heater. After all, Punxatawney Phil the groundhog did predict another six weeks of winter just last week. But...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#23andme#Family Tree Dna#Spy Com#Amazon Starting#Dna Kit Sale#Pharmacogenetics Reports#Wellness Reports
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This February? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10

Besides Valentine's Day gifts, shoppers are gravitating towards cozy candles, comfy sneakers, lightweight vacuums, and more on-sale finds at Amazon this month. Amazon's Movers and Shakers chart, which features the most sought-after products in real time, is packed with impressive deals on fashion finds, home goods, hair tools, beauty products, and more from top brands. The assortment of trending items also includes many best-sellers, like Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers, Lodge cast-iron skillets, and Running Girl sports bras.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Has 1,500+ Kitchen Deals Hiding in Its Outlet Store, Including Staub and Cuisinart for Up to 56% Off

With all the snowfall and frigid temperatures across the country, staying in and cooking a cozy meal sounds more appealing than ever. If you're ready to throw on your chef's hat but don't have all the tools to make the hearty stew or warm cookies you're craving, you're in luck. Amazon has a secret outlet store that's stuffed with kitchen deals, and the sale prices start at just $9.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spoonuniversity.com

The 15 Best Trader Joe's Products You Need for Valentine's Day

Looking for unique sweet treats to celebrate the most romantic day of the year? The only acceptable way to do Valentine's Day is by making it affordable and having an excuse to go for a Trader Joe's haul. Following this list, your whole pantry will be full of pink snacks, red treats, and heart-shaped candies that are sure to get you (and maybe a partner) in the mood for a lovely holiday.
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
foxbaltimore.com

Valentine's day deals

Casey Runyan from Brad's Deals joined us to talk about what shoppers can expect this Valentine's Day. Head to BradsDeals.com and follow their blog, More for Less where you'll find more advice on shopping tips and tricks. Sponsored by Brad’s Deals.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Brand New Kindle Paperwhite Just Got Its First Price Drop: Save $30 Instantly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you love reading and word games like Wordle, then you might be interested to learn the meaning of the obscure term “proprietary eponym”. Sometimes, a product becomes so popular that its brand name becomes a stand-in for that entire type of product, like Band-Aids, Coke or Kleenex. Those are all common examples of proprietary eponyms. It’s a process called genericization, and it’s happening right now in the e-reader space. Amazon didn’t invent the e-reader or create “electronic paper” (an honor...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

7 Unexpected Gifts You Can Still Get in Time for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With Valentine’s Day now just days away, finding the best Valentine’s Day gift for the special person in your life should be at the top of your to-do list. If you’ve found yourself running short on time and looking to save a few bucks, we’ve come up with a list of Valentine’s Day gifts that are on sale this week. Whether your loved one likes listening to music, watching TV, or just finding ways to relax, chances are there’s something here...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

5 air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Air fryers are so great. Are you wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon? We’re here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. People love these great gadgets and they cook with them often. But many air fryer owners have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh. That’s why you need some great air fryer cookbooks, of course.
RECIPES
SPY

SPY

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy