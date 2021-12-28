Cheyenne NWS: Bitterly Cold Night Ahead In SE Wyoming

Roads will close because of it, a warmer day will feel like it's freezing and your after being in it for too long, your face burns because of it. The dreaded Wyoming wind. It never fails, as soon as the temperatures start dropping, fingers & lips start cracking and skin dry and flakey from the cold dry air. Those things happen to millions of people all over the U.S. but one of the first things you'll be warned about when you come to Wyoming is the wind. According to Water Resources Data System & State Climate Office, Wyoming is so windy that the state ranks as 1st in the nation with an annual wind speed of 12.9 miles per hour. The winter wind will get 30-40 mph with gusts up to 50, 60 or even 70 mpg on pretty consistent basis.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO