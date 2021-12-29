ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closes after raid, arrests

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPO8G_0dXqy9zH00
1 of 15

HONG KONG (AP) — A vocal pro-democracy website in Hong Kong shut down Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested seven current and former editors, board members and a journalist in a continuing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Stand News said in a statement that its website and social media are no longer being updated and will be taken down. It said all employees have been dismissed.

The outlet was one of the last remaining openly critical voices in Hong Kong following the shuttering of the Apple Daily newspaper, which closed after its publisher, Jimmy Lai, and top editors were arrested and its assets frozen.

Police raided Stand News’ office earlier in the day after arresting the six, including popular singer and activist Denise Ho, a former board member, on charges of conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.

They later also arrested a seventh person, a former Apple Daily editor who is married to the arrested former Stand News editor.

More than 200 officers were involved in the search, police said. They had a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under a national security law enacted last year.

The seven were arrested under a crime ordinance that dates from Hong Kong’s days as a British colony before 1997, when it was returned to China. Those convicted could face up to two years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 Hong Kong dollars ($640).

Police did not identify who was arrested, but Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post newspaper reported they were one current and one former editor of Stand News, and four former board members including Ho and former lawmaker Margaret Ng.

A Facebook post early Wednesday morning on Ho’s account confirmed that she was being arrested. A subsequent message posted on her behalf said she was OK and urged friends and supporters not to worry about her.

That post drew nearly 40,000 likes and 2,700 comments, mostly from supporters.

Early Wednesday, Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor, Ronson Chan. Chan, who is also chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, was taken away for questioning, the organization confirmed in a statement.

Chan, who was later released, told media the police seized his electronic devices, bank cards and press card.

The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong police previously raided the offices of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, seizing boxes of materials and computer hard drives to assist in their investigation and freezing millions in assets that later forced the newspaper to cease operations.

Police charged the Apple Daily’s Lai, who is already jailed on other charges, with sedition on Tuesday.

“We are not targeting reporters, we are not targeting the media, we just targeted national security offenses,” said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police National Security Department. “If you only report, I don’t think this is a problem.”

He said at a news conference that those arrested had to account for their actions even if they had resigned from Stand News.

Asked what advice he had for the media, Li replied, “Don’t be biased. You know well how to report, how to be a responsible reporter, how to make a non-biased report to your readers. That’s all I can give you.”

Stand News earlier this year said it would suspend subscriptions and remove most opinion pieces and columns from its website due to the national security law. Six board members also resigned from the company.

The journalists’ association urged the city’s government to protect press freedom in accordance with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

“The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) is deeply concerned that the police have repeatedly arrested senior members of the media and searched the offices of news organizations containing large quantities of journalistic materials within a year,” it said in a statement.

Benedict Rogers, co-founder and CEO of the non-governmental organization Hong Kong Watch, said the arrests are “nothing short of an all-out assault on the freedom of the press in Hong Kong.”

“When a free press guaranteed by Hong Kong’s Basic Law is labeled ‘seditious,’ it is a symbol of the speed at which this once great, open, international city has descended into little more than a police state,” he said.

Wednesday’s arrests also followed the removal of sculptures and other artwork from university campuses last week. The works supported democracy and memorialized the victims of China’s crackdown on democracy protesters at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Five Journalists and Pop Star Denise Ho Arrested in Hong Kong for Sedition

National Security Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday arrested seven people associated with Chinese-language online media company Stand News. They include pop star-turned-pro-democracy activist Denise Ho. Later in the day, the publication dismissed all its staff and announced its immediate closure. It emerged that the police had seized HK$61 million ($7.8 million) of assets. “Police National Security Department conducted a search against an online media company in Kwun Tong with a warrant issued under Schedule 1 of the Implementation Rules for Article 43 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Hong Kong welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council Monday, after an election held without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced their impending closure.It was the latest moment in a long series of events in the past year that showed how the local government was reshaping Hong Kong, with Beijing's backing, in an effort to stamp out opposition and dissent in a city once renowned for its freedoms of expression.The founders of news outlet Citizen News said Monday that although they had not been contacted...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Benedict Rogers
Person
Denise Ho
Person
Margaret Ng
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom Issues

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hong Kong lawyer jailed for organising Tiananmen vigil

A Hong Kong court has sentenced a 36-year-old lawyer to 15 months in prison over her role in a vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.Chow Hang Tung was sentenced on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts for inciting others to take part in the vigil in June last year.Hong Kong’s authorities have banned the event for the past two years citing pandemic restrictions.Ms Chow, a lawyer and activist, was the vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.She was found guilty of helping organise the vigil.In the courtroom, she...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Democracy#Freedom Of The Press#Press Freedom#Ap#Chinese#Apple Daily#Stand News#British
The Independent

Anti-vax leader on ‘road trip’ across the US with flamethrower and fake badge to arrest Democrats

A leader in a so-called “Vaccine Police” group has set off on a journey around the US, where he says he will attempt to arrest Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards. The man in question, Christopher Key, has been a key figure within the fringe anti-vax group, having already staged a series of elaborate stunts earlier this year. This time, however, Mr Key appears to be armed with a flamethrower and a fake police badge as he sets out on his mission to arrest the politician, seemingly over his enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine mandates. In a conversation with The Daily...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
China
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy