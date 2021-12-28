ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sometimes Hollywood Isn’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be! See Celebrities Who Left Fame Behind

 16 hours ago
Sure, everybody wants to be famous, but how many people really know what that entails? Some celebrities have risen to fame, and once they get there, they find out the bright lights of Tinseltown just wasn’t for them. So, here are a few A-listers who quit the business for good, including Meg Ryan and Cameron Diaz.

As we all know, Meg got her start when she played Carole alongside Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in Top Gun. From there, she went on to become “America’s Sweetheart” by acting in a bunch of rom-coms, including, You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle with Tom Hanks. But her fan favorite will always be When Harry Met Sally.

Although Meg was making a lot of money in the biz, she decided to quit acting because her heart wasn’t in it. “I didn’t really aim to be an actor,” the City of Angels star told Gwyneth Paltrow at a Goop Health event in June 2018. “I was a journalism major at school, and a curious person, and I wanted to go back out into the world and figure out who I was — am — in relationship to other things and other people and other environments.”

Not only that, but Meg didn’t like how people viewed her as a famous person. When she was labeled “America’s Sweetheart” by late filmmaker Nora Ephron, the mom of two didn’t know if that was a compliment. “I remember thinking, ‘Is that good?’” she recalled of her nickname. “It doesn’t necessarily imply that you’re smart, or sexual, or complicated or anything, it’s a label. And what can a label do but guess at you?”

Cameron’s decision to leave Hollywood was completely different than Meg’s. After being in the spotlight since age 22, The Mask star said it was time for her to focus on herself. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world,” Cameron previously told InStyle. “If I decide to.”

So there you have it. Sometimes being famous can be overrated.

Scroll below to see more celebrities who gave up the spotlight for good!

heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Wants To Revisit Her Chemistry With John Mayer? Singer Invited Actress To Holiday Party

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer are, allegedly, open to the possibility of rekindling their romance. Jennifer Aniston recently surprised her fans when she said that she’s finally ready to date. It’s been four years since Aniston’s last relationship, and the Friends star stayed single by choice. Prior to her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018, she also dated Brad Pitt, but their marriage didn’t last very long.
CELEBRITIES
