Pauley Perrette is looking fabulous these days with her new rainbow hair. For 15 years, NCIS fans fell in love with Pauley's character, Abby Sciuto, and her unique style, youthful spirit and, of course, brilliance. Abby’s jet-black hair, bangs, pigtails and gothic style became iconic. Although Pauley left the show in 2018, many are still used to seeing her with jet-black hair. But this fall, Pauley decided to shake things up with a rainbow look — and the results are incredible.

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO