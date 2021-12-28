ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left stock indexes mixed Tuesday, pulling the S&P 500 just below its latest record high. The benchmark index slipped 0.1% after wavering between modest gains and losses. The slight loss snapped a four-day winning streak for the index, which set an all-time high...

www.stltoday.com

CNBC

Dow rises for a sixth straight day, gains nearly 100 points

U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising for a sixth straight day as traders continued to assess the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The Dow added about 80 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Investors...
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slumped 0.50% to $1,088.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $155.02 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
DailyFx

S&P 500 Breakout Versus Dow Range, Dollar Ready for a Break…Next Week

An extreme contrast between the Dollar’s 30-day historical range and its volatility (ATR) suggest a break is ahead, but probably not this week. Liquidity is my top concern for evaluating what to trade and how this week; yet matters like Covid, China-West relations and monetary policy fallout should be monitored.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after S&P 500 U-turns, slipping from all-time high

The S&P 500 took a breather on Tuesday, closing out a choppy trading session in the red after the index ceased a four-day climb toward another all-time high. U.S. stocks were mixed following seesaw action from all three major indexes in intraday trading as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases. The S&P reversed course in midday trading after hitting an intraday high earlier in the session. The Dow was up while the Nasdaq faltered, dragged down by continued selling in tech stocks.
Gephardt Daily

Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news

Dec. 28 (UPI) — U.S. markets closed Tuesday mixed as investors worked to process news surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95.83 points, or 0.26%, to post a five-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.1% to fall from a record high, and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.56%.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.55% higher to $298.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $3.29 short of its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shed 0.39% to $610.71 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $90.28 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.01% higher to $346.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $38.11 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P Takes a Small Step Back From Recent Highs

A day after a jubilant return from the holiday weekend, equity markets merely simmered in Tuesday's trading session. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday evening released new recommendations for those who have contracted COVID-19: most prominently, the agency reduced the suggested isolation time for asymptomatic carriers from 10 days to five. However, Wall Street seemed uninterested in this new development and had little other omicron-related news to glom onto.
MarketWatch

Dow sweeps to 5th day in a row of gains on Tuesday, but U.S. stocks mostly finish lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.
STOCKS

