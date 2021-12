IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE. IN RE THE ESTATE OF THOMAS E. SAWYER, DECEASED. NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ABOVE ESTATE THAT: Derick J. Sawyer, personal representative of the above estate, has filed with the clerk of the above court for an Accounting and Petition for Partial Distribution (with Will), for Payment of Fees and Costs, and to Reserve Funds for Taxes, requesting the court to find that all claims, taxes and other expenses of the estate have been paid, to approve a partial distribution of the assets of the estate to the persons entitled thereto, to authorize payment of fees and costs, and to reserve funds for a final tax return. The petition will be heard in the probate department of the court (room 100) at 1:30 p.m. on January 24, 2022, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO