ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Fire in a Syrian port after an Israeli air strike

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyrian state television reported that a fire broke out in the container port in the Syrian city of Latakia after an Israeli air strike. This is the second air strike launched by Israel in...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Satellite images show smoldering wreckage at Syria port

Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smoldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched from the Mediterranean Sea Tuesday was among the biggest launched by Israel into Syria, igniting a fire in the container terminal that raged for hours and caused significant material damage in the vicinity. It damaged a nearby hospital and offices, and also shattered windows of residential buildings and cars parked in the area near the port. The explosion could be heard miles away.It was the second such attack...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Air#Syrian War#Israeli#Iranian#Hezbollah#Lebanese
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
Reuters

Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Syria on Monday condemned Israeli plans to double within five years the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights captured from Syria in 1967 as a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", Syrian state media reported. Israel's cabinet approved a blueprint on Sunday to build some...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Alleged Israeli Airstrike Hits Latakia Port for Second Time in a Month

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted the commercial port in Latakia in northwestern Syria for the second time in a month early Tuesday morning, according to Syrian state news agency SANA. A Syrian military source told SANA that the strike was carried out from over the Mediterranean Sea and targeted the...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Iran fires missiles as warning to Israel

Iran fired multiple ballistic missiles Friday at the close of five days of military drills that generals said were a warning to arch-enemy Israel. "These exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state television.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Telegraph

Israel unveils $300m plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel on Sunday announced a multi-million dollar plan to double the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights, in a move to entrench their control of the territory more than 50 years after they captured it from Syria. Israel’s sovereignty of the Golan Heights - which it formally annexed...
MIDDLE EAST
Army Times

Israel was involved in US drone strike that killed Soleimani, ex-intel chief says

JERUSALEM — Israel’s former military intelligence chief says the country was involved in the American airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January 2020. It was the first public acknowledgement of Israel’s role in the operation. Soleimani headed the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force and...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Israeli Missile Strike Kills Soldier in Syria, Syrian State Media Says

CAIRO (Reuters) -An Israeli air strike killed a soldier in southern Syria on Thursday, Syrian state media reported, in an attack in a frontier area where Israel has expressed concern about deployments of Iran-backed forces. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Israel has mounted frequent attacks...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Warning Iran could ready nuclear weapon for attack in EIGHT WEEKS as expert says US was ‘minutes from war’ with Tehran

IRAN can ready the materials for a nuclear weapon in just eight weeks and Washington was just minutes away from a war with Tehran in 2019, an expert claims. The US and Iran held indirect talks earlier this week as they try to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - a framework designed to curb Iran’s nuclear capabilities.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief says war games were warning to Israel

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says war games conducted this week in the country were intended to send a message to Israel. The military drill, which reportedly included firing ballistic...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israeli Cabinet reveals massive plan to develop settlements in Syria

GOLAN HEIGHTS - Israel has announced a massive expansion of settlements in the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria. In plans announced during Sunday's cabinet meeting, it was revealed two completely new towns would be established at a cost of more than NIS 1 billion ($317 million), which will double the population of the Golan Heights within 5 years.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy