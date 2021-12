A pet food recall due to Salmonella contamination is just as important as human food recalls caused by the detection of the pathogen in routine sample tests. On top of that, it’s not just pets that risk developing a Salmonella infection. Humans who handle the food for their pets can also be infected. That’s why the Woody’s Pet Food Deli recall is something that should be on your radar. If you purchased Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements,” you should stop feeding it to your dog immediately. As a matter of fact, you shouldn’t even touch it.

PET SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO