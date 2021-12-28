ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dole salads recalled over potential listeria contamination

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
 1 day ago

NEW YORK — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to keep an eye on the veggies in their fridge for a potential listeria contamination.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is voluntarily recalling from the market all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona, the FDA said.

A random analysis of listeria packages of a Dole-branded garden salad from the two facilities found samples of a strain of listeria monocytogenes, the FDA said.

"Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by a product lot code beginning with either the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package," the FDA said in its advisory.

The packaging will have a "best if used by date" between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022, according to the agency.

Listeria can cause symptoms such as "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea," and be fatal, especially for children, the elderly and the immunocompromised, the FDA said.

More details about the recall, including a complete list of affected products is available on the FDA's website.

Consumers can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111 with any questions about the recall.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

