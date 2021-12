(The Center Square) – Connecticut fell in the middle of the pack of a recent independent analysis examining how states are disclosing the use of federal CARES Act dollars. Good Jobs First, a Washington, D.C.-based public policy organization, recently released a report, “Federal Dollars, States’ Recoveries.” In it, Connecticut was one of 27 states falling into the category of “states with some disclosure” for sharing how the first wave of pandemic-induced relief funds have been used.

