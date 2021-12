(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that his top legislative goal for the coming year is a balanced budget. "I have one priority every session that is the No. 1 priority and that's balancing our budget," the governor said at the Thompson Center in Chicago. "Making sure we're doing the right thing to put our state on firm fiscal footing to continue to get credit upgrades, as we have, and to make sure we're providing the services that people need."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO