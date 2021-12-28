Who'll win Super Bowl LVI? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2021 regular season winds down

With the playoffs just over the horizon, the Chiefs have moved into the no. 1 spot on my power rankings for the first time all year. Kansas City put together a complete and wholly dominant win over the Steelers on Sunday, clinching its sixth straight AFC West title on the shoulders of another strong defensive performance and an increasingly back-to-normal Patrick Mahomes. The Packers aren’t far behind, though, following their victory over the Browns, and the Buccaneers and Cowboys both took care of business this week with blowout wins over their own. The Rams (who beat the Vikings), Colts (who knocked off the Cardinals), and Bills (who overpowered the Patriots) round out the NFL’s elite tier of teams―with slimmer-than-ever margins between the whole lot. With 16 weeks in the books, here are my updated power rankings.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO