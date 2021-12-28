ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who'll win Super Bowl LVI? Ranking nine most likely NFL champions as 2021 regular season winds down

By Adam Schein
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe email pitch from my editor was pretty straightforward. Adam, we want you to rank your top nine teams in order of how likely they are to win the Super Bowl. The Chargers just got done melting down, currently aren't a playoff team -- and yet, they split their home-and-home series...

NFL stats and records, Week 16: Joe Burrow airs it out

1. Joe Burrow sets records with 525 passing yards against the Ravens. When the 8-6 Bengals hosted the 8-6 Ravens, control of the AFC North was up for grabs. The day belonged to Joe Burrow, who led the Bengals on seven consecutive scoring drives to start the game and never took his foot off the gas. Burrow finished with 525 passing yards, the 4th-most in a game in NFL history, along with 4 pass TDs and a 143.2 passer rating, which were both also career-highs.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Bengals back in top 10; Chargers take a tumble

The Packers continue to make things more interesting than necessary, but another narrow win keeps Aaron Rodgers and Co. atop the NFL Power Rankings for the fifth consecutive week. Will Green Bay hold on to the top spot through the end of the regular season? One slip could be all...
2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

2021 · 7-7-1 Nick Shook's takeaways:. Rumors of the Chiefs' demise were greatly exaggerated. Kansas City is firing on all cylinders and maintained its speed Sunday even without Travis Kelce﻿, racking up 30 points and over 375 yards of offense in a lopsided victory Sunday. Patrick Mahomes turned to Byron Pringle to replace some of Kelce's production, connecting with the receiver twice for touchdowns. Derrick Gore replaced Clyde Edwards-Helaire with contributions in the running and passing games, and Mecole Hardman even chipped in with a touchdown. Defensively, the Chiefs continue to roll, stifling Pittsburgh's offense while enjoying three takeaways. The Chiefs are right back where they were a year ago and don't appear to be going away anytime soon.
NFL Power Rankings: The Cowboys Are Looking Like a Legit Super Bowl Contender

With the playoffs just over the horizon, the Chiefs have moved into the no. 1 spot on my power rankings for the first time all year. Kansas City put together a complete and wholly dominant win over the Steelers on Sunday, clinching its sixth straight AFC West title on the shoulders of another strong defensive performance and an increasingly back-to-normal Patrick Mahomes. The Packers aren’t far behind, though, following their victory over the Browns, and the Buccaneers and Cowboys both took care of business this week with blowout wins over their own. The Rams (who beat the Vikings), Colts (who knocked off the Cardinals), and Bills (who overpowered the Patriots) round out the NFL’s elite tier of teams―with slimmer-than-ever margins between the whole lot. With 16 weeks in the books, here are my updated power rankings.
NFL Week 16's biggest decisions: Two plays boosted Bills in pivotal win over Patriots

33-21 9-6 Sean McDermott and Bill Belichick make the optimal call every time on fourth down. In a pivotal AFC East matchup, McDermott (five) and Belichick (seven) combined to face 12 fourth-down decisions when the NGS Decision Guide gave a clear recommendation (i.e., the option increased the team's chances of winning by more than 1%). Both coaches were in alignment with the numbers all 12 times. We start with the victors ...
