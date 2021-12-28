ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

TKR Pod Ep. 15: Previewing the Gator Bowl w/ beat writer Conor O'Neill

By The Knight Report Podcast Rutgers.Rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRichie, Chris and Mike talk Rutgers football's hectic week leading...

rutgers.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator Bowl#Tkr#Rutgers Football#Pod#American Football#Tkr Pod Ep#Wake Forest
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to Cincinnati wearing all black for CFP Semifinal Game

Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swark.today

Penn State Players Opt Out of Outback

FAYETTEVILLE – Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has joined Penn State linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks opting out of Saturday’s Outback Bowl game against Arkansas in Tampa, Fla. to declare he’ll instead prepare for the upcoming NFL Combine and NFL Draft. Brisker announced his decision Monday...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Did Kirk Herbstreit’s criticism of former UM leadership lead to hiring of Mario Cristobal?

On Monday, popular ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will call the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Friday night at the Capital One Orange Bowl, was asked by the Miami Herald in a Zoom conference if he felt Miami was in a better place than a month ago — and if Herbstreit’s GameDay commentary in late September about the UM program’s leadership failings ultimately led to its significant changes.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ann Arbor News

With Michigan football in CFP, broadcast duo set to sign off one last time

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — They both played football together at the University of Michigan, and in the coming days they will sign off together in spectacular fashion. Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf, the duo charged with beaming Wolverines football games into homes across the state over the radio, are calling it quits at the conclusion of the 2021 season, they revealed back in September.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
downthedrive.com

Five Ways Cincinnati Can Beat Alabama

The Cincinnati Bearcats will have to be decisive to win the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide. As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com. Here are five ways that Cincinnati can come away with a ‘W’ in the Cotton...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy