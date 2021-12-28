TKR Pod Ep. 15: Previewing the Gator Bowl w/ beat writer Conor O'Neill

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
Luke Fickell is pursuing his first national championship as a head coach. He has Cincinnati motivated to dethrone the defending national champions, Alabama football. Both teams arrived in Dallas (Texas) on Sunday for final practices before the Cotton Bowl. The game will be Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
FAYETTEVILLE – Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker has joined Penn State linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks opting out of Saturday’s Outback Bowl game against Arkansas in Tampa, Fla. to declare he’ll instead prepare for the upcoming NFL Combine and NFL Draft. Brisker announced his decision Monday...
Ohio State will not be at full strength when it squares off with Utah in the Rose Bowl this Saturday. Moments ago, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that a few key contributors have elected to opt out of their upcoming game. Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere...
For the second year in a row, college bowl games are being canceled as coronavirus case counts climb. Rosters are also depleted by injuries and players either opting out of games or transferring to other schools. On Sunday, three more schools announced that they wouldn't participate in bowl games. The...
One NC State football player claims the UCLA football team voted not to play in the Holiday Bowl. While everyone should celebrate the Holiday Bowl, one NC State football player is miffed about the UCLA football team not being able to play hours before kickoff. The UCLA Bruins were reportedly...
On Monday, popular ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who will call the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Friday night at the Capital One Orange Bowl, was asked by the Miami Herald in a Zoom conference if he felt Miami was in a better place than a month ago — and if Herbstreit’s GameDay commentary in late September about the UM program’s leadership failings ultimately led to its significant changes.
The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
DANIA BEACH, Fla. — They both played football together at the University of Michigan, and in the coming days they will sign off together in spectacular fashion. Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf, the duo charged with beaming Wolverines football games into homes across the state over the radio, are calling it quits at the conclusion of the 2021 season, they revealed back in September.
Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
The Cincinnati Bearcats will have to be decisive to win the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide. As of this moment, Cincinnati is a 13.5 point underdog to Alabama over at Draft Kings.com. Here are five ways that Cincinnati can come away with a ‘W’ in the Cotton...
