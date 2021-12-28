Oil Set To End The Year On A Bullish Note

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has been spooking the oil community at large and despite OPEC shrugging off any major demand disruption in its short-term forecasts, it remains the large downside risk factor today. This being said, the sentiment is not evenly spread out across continents, in fact, Asia looks much more robust, both in terms of its refinery runs and its overall buying activity, than most of the Atlantic Basin. The oft-mooted return of China looms large over this mood discrepancy, after all, Beijing has softened its electricity mandates, ramped up coal production, drew down its insane crude inventories, being seemingly ready for potential cold snaps coming up. It is against this background that Middle Eastern national oil companies have set their pricing for cargoes loading in January 2022.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO