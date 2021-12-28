ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Set To End The Year On A Bullish Note

OilPrice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil markets are poised to end 2021 on a relatively high note, as concerns of Omicron impacting global demand in the same way that Delta did turned out to be overblown. - Global tanker markets are expected to see an upswing from the past two years’ volatile rise as demand...

oilprice.com

Seeking Alpha

Our 2022 Oil Price Outlook

COVID-19 In our view, the recent Omicron variant potentially has the ability to accelerate the end of COVID-19. This might be surprising, but over time viruses trend towards being less deadly (although this is still being researched). That's because a virus that kills its host can't spread and itself dies, being reliant on the host. The recent Omicron variant, despite its potential to overwhelm the healthcare system, is now the dominant variant while being less deadly.
rigzone.com

Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023

Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023. Mexico plans to end crude oil exports in 2023 as part of a strategy by the nationalist government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reach self-sufficiency in the domestic fuels market. Petroleos Mexicanos, the Mexican state-owned producer known as Pemex, will...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Hold Gains Following Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.09 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 68 million barrels since the beginning of the year. In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 3.670 million barrels,...
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia May Cut Oil Prices For Asia

Saudi Arabia could cut the official selling price for oil to Asian buyers in February after raising them substantially this month. According to a Reuters report citing industry insiders and poll data, the Kingdom could slash the prices for all its export grades by as much as $1 per barrel and more, which would push these prices to their lowest in three to four months.
Benzinga

Option Traders Heavily Bullish On Disney To End The Year

Heading into the last few days of the trading year, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is having a solid day of gains, up more than 1.5% with less than two hours of trading Tuesday. While share volume is solid at 9.2 million shares (versus the 10 day average of 9.9 million), the more interesting fact is how options traders are heavily bullish on Disney to end the year.
OilPrice.com

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning despite word from the Energy Information Administration of an inventory draw of 3.6 million barrels for the week to December 24. At 420 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 7% below the five-year average—compared to 8% below the five-year average last week.
invezz.com

Crude Oil Price Prediction Following Heightened Flight Cancellations

Concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant have exerted pressure on crude oil price. Over the weekend, various airlines recorded high flight cancellations. January's OPEC+ meeting is in focus. Crude oil price is trading lower following heightened flight cancellations over the Christmas weekend. January’s OPEC+ meeting is also in...
OilPrice.com

China Oil Demand Seen Peaking In 2030

Crude oil demand in China is set to peak in 2030, until then driven by robust petrochemicals demand, research from state oil giant CNPC has suggested. This is a revision on 2020 research from the same organization, CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute, which at the time saw oil demand peaking at 730 million tons annually in 2025. Now, the institute expects demand to peak at 780 million tons, Reuters has reported.
OilPrice.com

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

U.S. crude oil prices hit a high of $86.40 per barrel in October this year. The trends that led to this peak also lifted all other energy prices in what turned out to be a truly wild year for fossil fuels. And for inflation. West Texas Intermediate started the year...
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil prices fall slightly

Oil prices are seeing a shaky start to the week as investors remain concerned about demand amid the spread of the Omicron variant. In early trading, Brent crude futures are modestly lower. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude…
investing.com

Oil up in Year-End Sprint as Bulls Bet on 2022 Travel

Investing.com - Crude prices rose Monday, extending last week’s rally in a final push for 2021 on bets over next year’s travel despite continued threats to oil consumption from Covid variants. But thinner-than-usual trading volumes — due to large numbers of market participants being on holiday — meant...
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Has the Bullish Journey Ended?

Despite the state of optimism regarding the new COVID variant and risk appetite, gold prices rebounded higher, stable around $1811, near its highest in a month, amid the decline of the US dollar. Recently, various studies have indicated that the latest wave of the epidemic will be less economically harmful than the previous ones. In this regard, the two vaccine companies, AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc, said that their doses protect against Omicron. The new UK data indicated that it may cause relatively fewer hospital cases than the delta variant.
OilPrice.com

Japan To Sell Crude Oil From State Reserves In February

Japan plans to auction in February 629,000 barrels of crude oil from its national reserves as part of a U.S.-led global effort by oil-consuming nations to lower prices. Japan’s government will sell the crude to the winning bidder on or after March 20, the industry ministry said on Monday in a statement cited by Reuters.
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Doubles Down On Asian Demand

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has been spooking the oil community at large and despite OPEC shrugging off any major demand disruption in its short-term forecasts, it remains the large downside risk factor today. This being said, the sentiment is not evenly spread out across continents, in fact, Asia looks much more robust, both in terms of its refinery runs and its overall buying activity, than most of the Atlantic Basin. The oft-mooted return of China looms large over this mood discrepancy, after all, Beijing has softened its electricity mandates, ramped up coal production, drew down its insane crude inventories, being seemingly ready for potential cold snaps coming up. It is against this background that Middle Eastern national oil companies have set their pricing for cargoes loading in January 2022.
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Extra Gas Flows To Europe Remain Low For A Week

Russia’s Gazprom hasn’t booked transit capacity for Monday for natural gas exports via a key pipeline route to Germany, which was sending gas eastwards for a sixth consecutive day. Gazprom has not booked transit export capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Belarus to Poland and Germany for December...
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Asian shares were mixed on Monday at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks rose in Shanghai and Bangkok on Monday but fell in Tokyo and Seoul Many global markets are closed for holidays. Comments by China's central bank, or People's Bank of China, about support for the economy highlighted differences in stance among major economies in balancing the need to support economic recoveries from the pandemic while keeping inflation in check. The Federal Reserve is among a handful of central banks that...
STOCKS

