Multiple key factors have contributed to Chelsea’s collapse over the last few weeks. The most recent COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Blues particularly hard, which doesn’t exactly create a recipe for success when mixed with the injury bug that’s been plaguing them all season long. Furthermore, games coming fast and furious have hindered Thomas Tuchel as his options for rotation are limited. Even after taking all of this into consideration, it’s no coincidence that Chelsea’s annual December downfall began a few days early this year. More specifically, the moment Ben Chilwell came off the pitch with a potentially season-ending injury.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO