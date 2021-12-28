ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, Alaska cancel hundreds of flights due to bad weather, Omicron cases

By Thompson Reuters
 16 hours ago
(Reuters) -U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group canceled hundreds of flights on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron variant. Delta said it expected to cancel more than 250 of 4,133 scheduled flights on Tuesday, while Alaska canceled 150 flights to and from...

