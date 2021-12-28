ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Priyasha Bhowmik
 16 hours ago

After missing out Boxing Day action due a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Leeds United squad, Liverpool finally returned to Premier League action tonight, taking on last week's League Cup opponents, Leicester City.

Speaking of the Carabao Cup fixture, Liverpool today fielded a much different side from the one which drew 3-3 to the Foxes last week, with nine changes to the starting lineup.

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho Tavares returned to the starting lineup after recovering from COVID-19, with Curtis Jones returning to the bench as well after an extended time on the sidelines.

Thiago Alcantara has also tested negative for the virus, but missed out tonight, along with Takumi Minamino, due to minor fitness issues.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

Liverpool showcased their classic dominating start yet again, and had the chance to get the lead early on after Mohamed Salah won a pen.

However, in a twist of fate, Salah missed the penalty, even missing the follow up, and that was just the start of a long night of missed chances ahead.

Chance after chances followed but it looked like Liverpool had forgotten how to play in the final third, with Leicester slowly growing into the game.

Liverpool started the second half strong as well but their luck in front of Kasper Schmeichel's net continued.

Leicester, however, were not wasteful and soon tool advance of one of their rare chances, with Lookman firing Leicester into the lead.

Liverpool just did not look in the mood for scoring, with the attack having an embarrassing time out there

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErbF8_0dXqGg3900
IMAGO / Sportimage

No goal came, and Liverpool fell to a league defeat for the second time this season.

This was the first time in any game this season when Liverpool has failed to score in a game.

ALISSON BECKER 6.5

Not much was asked of him tonight, except from the moment before the Leicester goal, which he should have done better for. The Brazilian was absolutely bamboozled by Lookman.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8

A very good game, one the better Liverpool players tonight, and was a constant source of good chances. It's a shame his front three couldn't remember to put on their shooting shoes before the game.

JOEL MATIP 8.5

Saved Liverpool so many times (except the Leicester goal where, like Alisson, he could have done more to prevent it), and his dribbling runs into the box were one of the few good Liverpool things in the match.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8

Was calm and composed, doing his job tonight. He was especially immense in the first half when he was dealing with those Leicester counter attacks.

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS 7

Not really a bad game, he was decent, but his crosses were off, and he was careless in defending a few times too. Him clearing the ball before it got to Vardy, though, deserves credit.

FABINHO TAVARES 7.5

He brought back some stability to the backline today. Was no surprise he got substituted as well, since he was a yellow away from missing a trip to Stamford Bridge.

JORDAN HENDERSON 4

Failed to provide any cover for his defence today, and his dedication to scoring a Gerrard-easque volley today was extremely frustrating.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 4

Didn't have much impact, was quiet.

SADIO MANÉ 2.5

One of his worst games ever in a red shirt. He was doing more things wrong than right tonight, doesn't warranty a start at Chelsea at all but he probably will get it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJHrw_0dXqGg3900
IMAGO / Sportimage

DIOGO JOTA 2.5

The front three had a dreadful day at the office. Jota was messing up any attack he was involved in, and his decision making inside the box was below par too.

MOHAMED SALAH 2.5

Back to back poor performance from Salah are rare, but here we are. Missed the penalty, then missed the rebound. His passes in the counter attacks were awful too.

SUBSTITUTES

NABY KEITA 6

He probably deserved to start this game but didn't. However, he want very influential when he came on as well, a contrast to the way he was dominating the Leicester midfield last week.

JAMES MILNER N/A

ROBERTO FIRMINO N/A

Daily Mail

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's men dealt a HUGE blow in the Premier League title race as super-sub Ademola Lookman downs the Reds after Mohamed Salah earlier missed a penalty

The pre-game warning was emphatic. To stand any chance of becoming champions, Jurgen Klopp had told Liverpool’s players they could not make any mistakes. Liverpool are usually so adept at following their manager’s commands but, on this occasion, the opposite was true. How bitter the irony for Klopp that on a night when they need clarity and composure, they were confused and careless. And how it has cost them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
