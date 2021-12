Gala Games is really expanding its game list. Not only that, but now they are doing so with a big name: ‘The Walking Dead.’ The new game in the universe will feature play-to-earn mechanics, and the genre of the game was announced to be survival MMORPG. The Walking Dead Empires will feature crafting, base building, land ownership, and many other gameplay aspects which are yet to be announced.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO