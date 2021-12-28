ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Clarkson has a hilarious response to altercation with ‘malicious’ Spurs heckler

By Donald Mcguffie
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Clarkson managed to stay composed despite having the means to do otherwise yesterday. Following the Jazz-Spurs game, the Utah guard revealed that a heckler from the Spurs home crowd went at him for the game’s duration. Considering the scene that was, Clarkson spoke on what kept him from confronting the...

CBS Sports

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson says fan at Spurs game crossed the line with 'malicious' comments

During the Utah Jazz's 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs Monday night, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson took exception with comments a fan directed his way. Though the situation didn't escalate, Clarkson did say that the fan's comments crossed the line as he took a step toward the stands to almost confront the situation.
Yardbarker

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson had to be restrained from going after fan

Utah Jazz veteran Jordan Clarkson had an issue with a fan in San Antonio on Monday night, but fortunately the incident was resolved before it turned ugly. A fan was escorted out of the AT&T Center during the Jazz’s game against the Spurs after he apparently would not stop riding Clarkson. Clarkson was frustrated with some things that happened on the court, and the fan stood up and said something to him during a timeout. You can see the fan being escorted out below.
MySanAntonio

Clarkson, Gobert lead Jazz by Spurs 110-104 without Mitchell

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Clarkson provided Utah with a needed emotional lift, which he was able to maintain despite a fan trying to shake him. Clarkson scored 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-104 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Clarkson Held Back After Trying To Confront Spurs Fan

Fan interactions in the NBA have been quite testy ever since fans were allowed back in the arenas last year. Many supporters have not stayed on their best behavior, and it has forced the NBA to take action against certain individuals. Last night, the NBA had a new situation on its hands, this time in San Antonio as a fan got into it with Jordan Clarkson.
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gobert does Harvard Business Review, Jordan Clarkson doing more than shooting and Blazers Prep

What do the most successful people in the world have in common? A trait that is evident in every conversation you hear from Rudy Gobert. The Utah Jazz center is always working on getting better rather than just being good. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz play the Portland Trailbazers tonight in a match up franchises that have had very different years. Then a look at how Jordan Clarkson is doing more than just shooting. Rudy Gay is a slump is this worrisome if you are the Utah Jazz — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
