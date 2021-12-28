ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

8 Frequently Asked Questions About Our Kitchen, Answered

witanddelight.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get quite a few questions about our recently remodeled kitchen each week. I personally always find it really informative to hear what people think about their newly remodeled spaces after the dust has settled and they’re actually living in them, so that’s what we’re doing...

witanddelight.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

3 Things You Need to Do with Your Kitchen Cabinets, According to the Property Brothers

For cooks, the kitchen is the heart of the home, filled with family, friends and, of course, food. This high-traffic area needs to be durable, practical and, if all of our dreams come true, stylish. For those of us who live in older homes with outdated fixtures, kitchen remodels make a lot of sense, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less intimidating. So why not take some advice from the pros?
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#First Kitchen#Kitchen Remodel#Cooking#English
Real Simple

Watch Designer Riche Holmes Grant Help a Couple Create a Modern, Flexible Living Room and Dining Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Max and Leia's living room and dining room area was sparely decorated, as the couple wasn't sure how to design their space to make it still seem airy and light, while giving them everything they needed to work, relax, and entertain in their small space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Daily Mail

Where do you keep your washing machine? Home renovators spark debate over whether the appliance should be in a separate laundry room, a bathroom or kitchen

A frustrated home renovator has sparked a debate online after she asked where the washing machine and dryer belonged in a home. Asha asked a group of Australian mothers on Facebook to help her 'settle an argument' by voting on where the popular appliances should be: the bathroom, kitchen, a cupboard or a separate laundry room.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Adorable, Easy Houseplant Trick That’s Hiding Right in Your Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you live in the middle of a bustling city, the cottagecore decor trend lets you pretend you’re surrounded by rolling green hills in the English countryside. All about the aesthetic of the ideal rural life, the trend starting hitting it big in early 2020 and is still going strong. If you don’t want to transform your pad into a place that was plucked from a BBC special, though, you can still work the look in small ways. Specifically, we’re talking about the brilliant idea of using mugs as planters, as seen in Amanda Montell’s house tour (and the photo below).
GARDENING
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Drab 2001 Dining Room Is Transformed by $550 DIY Built-Ins

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even when a space has everything going for it — great square footage, awesome light, solid finishes — it’s hard to make real use of it if it doesn’t actually fit the needs of the people who live there. Case in point: This dining room from DIYer Amanda Escoe’s 2001 home. When the family moved in, the dining room had a traditional look that didn’t quite vibe with their style, but the main issue was that it just wasn’t all that practical for the family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

28 Bedroom Colors That'll Make You Wake Up Happier

We'll be the first to admit that waking up early and leaving a cozy bed isn't always fun, but creating a bedroom that's energizing and mood-boosting can make it a whole lot easier. Since colors and light affect our mood, there's a strong case for a colorful bedroom. Whether you introduce those pops of color with paint, bedding, or artwork, you'll find something to emulate in the gorgeous examples of colorful bedrooms below (yes, even for those color-averse readers). Ahead, discover the best bedroom colors organized (loosely) in rainbow order.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Everything You Need to Properly Clean Your Oven (Both Inside and Out)

Can you remember the last time you cleaned your oven? We’re not just talking about a little dusting; we mean really cleaned the thing. You know, using heaping amounts of elbow grease (whatever that is) and an absurd amount of the first cleaning solution you can find. If you’re like most people, your oven is in dire need of a little TLC, and for good reason — food stains, grease and crumbs can consolidate over time to build up a layer of nasty gunk that affects not only the food you’re making but also the efficiency of your oven. According to...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy