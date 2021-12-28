ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matt Nagy Still in Charge

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears coach Matt Nagy reported Monday no change in how he deals on a regular basis with general manager Ryan Pace or ownership, so he's assuming he'll still be coaching the team at least through the end of the regular season. "No, there hasn't been, we stay on the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Top Candidates To Replace Matt Nagy, Help Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
FanSided

New report on Chicago Bears, Matt Nagy is absolutely terrifying

The Chicago Bears enter Week 17 with a record of 5-10 and a future that should include plenty of change — or so we think. This is now year number four in the Matt Nagy experiment. At first, it was cute. It was actually rather positive. Nagy came in and breathed some fresh air into the room, and Bears fans appreciated the energy and positivity.
NFL
FanSided

Did Ryan Pace leak this to save job with Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears have yet to make a decision on Matt Nagy, mainly because they have yet to make a decision on his boss. Ryan Pace waits first because the Bears cannot let Pace fire and hire the next coach if he is going to get fired. The fact that...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are back at practice, but the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation is up in the air against the New York Giants, who will play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm

New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
NFL
FanSided

Have Chicago Bears really not decided on Matt Nagy?

Over the past couple of weeks, it feels as though Matt Nagy and the rest of the city of Chicago are resigned to the fact that after this season Nagy will be let go. Of course, this is just an assumption, as the team has not made any moves yet. In the past, the Chicago Bears never operated in a manner that led to an in-season firing.
NFL
bigblueunbiased.com

The Reaction of the NFL Is Sparked by Matt Nagy’s Latest Confession

There has been some updates regarding the head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears. Update out of Green Bay Wisconsin. For More updates refer to the following news. So, eventually, everything has been framed when there was a realization within the two weeks of What left for the regular season so there were a handful of teams who were been starting of with the hard looks at the main part that is the head coach of the team. So, all were been in the thoughts that whether the head coach will going to be coming back or not in the year 2022. So eventually everyone had this thought and even among the organizations potentially everyone was in the thought to have a change so that change was about the Chicago beers with Matt Nagy.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Justin Fields’ health is Matt Nagy’s top priority

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney wants to see Justin Fields play, too. “I want him out there,” Mooney said. “But I also want him to be healthy. If he’s not healthy, I don’t want him going out there and injuring himself just trying to fight through it when he’s not 100% or at least 90% healthy.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Steelers#American Football#Giants#Milwaukee Bucks
RealGM

Matt Nagy Expects To Coach Final Two Games Of Season With Bears

Matt Nagy expects to remain head coach of the Chicago Bears for the final two games of the 2021 regular season. Nagy is widely expected to be fired this offseason. A new rule that allows teams to interview head coaching candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season if the coach is either fired or has been given notice complicates the situation for Nagy to finish out the season.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: Baker Mayfield should opt in his fifth-year option; I can't give him Josh Allen money I UNDISPUTED

Injuries and turnovers have halted Baker Mayfield's season that started with Super Bowl buzz. With two games remaining, the Cleveland Browns still has a shot at winning the AFC North, but now there's also rumors that the franchise could be in the market for a quarterback upgrade this offseason. Shannon Sharpe discusses what the Browns should do with Baker in the offseason.
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
NBC Sports

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers: Weather forecast for Sunday night’s game

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) head to Lambeau Field to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) this week on Sunday Night Football. According to wunderground.com, the weather forecast at kickoff time calls for a temperature of 5 degrees with winds at 8 mph, meaning it will really feel like it’s -9 degrees. While the weather will indeed be frigid, Lambeau Field has seen colder nights. Green Bay, Wisconsin holds the record for the coldest NFL game which took place on December 31, 1967, at a low of -13 degrees with wind chills below 48. It was the 1967 Championship Game where the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Speculating About Andrew Luck Comeback

The Indianapolis Colts found themselves in a need of a quarterback after Carson Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Naturally, the conversations drifted back to a former franchise player and former No. 1 overall pick, Andrew Luck. Luck played for the Colts for seven years and established himself as...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Candidates mentioned as Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders will be hiring a new head coach to replace Jon Gruden and according to reports, four candidates are already in play. According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are expected to look at multiple head coaching candidates, including Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier, Gus Bradley, Rich Bisaccia, according to league sources.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy