Quan’s Most Anticipated Things in 2022

By shiquan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s admit it…2021 has been a year of rejuvenation after 2020. Now, we’re still dealing with Covid-19, but overall, we were able to regain some sort of normalcy with attending sporting events and concerts in person. Transitioning into a new year is typically exciting because of the wonders it brings along,...

imdb.com

Daily Podcast: Our Most Anticipated Movies Of 2022

On the December 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by chief film critic Chris Evangelista and /Film editors Jacob Hall, Hoai-Tran Bui, Brad Oman, and Ben Pearson to narrow down our most anticipated movies of 2022. All the other stuff you need to...
MOVIES
Marie Claire

The Most Eagerly Anticipated Fiction by Women in 2022

Even in the year of our lord 2022—and I, too, cannot believe we're fast approaching 2022—much of what we consider literary canon is dominated by men. Per the VIDA Count, a nonprofit organization that tracks diversity in the literary landscape, the overwhelming majority of literary publications mostly highlighted books by men in 2019 (the last year for which we have data). And per Nielson in collaboration with The Guardian, men are "disproportionately unlikely even to open a book by a woman." Which brings me to this: We need to be talking about books by women, not just to close the literary gender gap, but also because so very many books by women are so damn good. So, let's start with this: a round-up of the best fiction by women and non-binary authors coming in 2022, just in case you needed something to look forward to. (And, let's face it, who among us doesn't?)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Sequel Chosen As 2022’s Most Anticipated Movie By Fandango Users

There are as many upcoming Marvel projects as there are dimensions in the multiverse. With new releases set for 2022 like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, fans are sure to be flocking to movie theaters around the world. According to Fandango users, however, there’s one Marvel film that has beat out its competition to become the most anticipated movie of 2022.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Is Most Compelling at Its Most Bittersweet: TV Review

It should become clear within a minute of pressing play on HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” 20th Anniversary special (“Return to Hogwarts”) whether you’re in or out for the nearly 2-hour special to come. The dreamy opening evokes the canny, warm charm of a Christmas commercial, to the familiar tune of John Williams’ iconic score (with an extra helping of jingle bells for good measure). The camera homes in on actors Emma Watson (who played Hermione Granger), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) enjoying a crisp winter’s day at their own quiet leisure before noticing envelopes bearing their names,...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#Video Game#Boston Marathon
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
CELEBRITIES
HackerNoon

Ranking The Top 10 Best Spider-Man Games of All Time

Spider-Man has crawled his way into just about every facet of entertainment, from movies, books, TV shows, and video games. With so many to choose from, let's run down the list and rank the top 10 best Spidey games. The Amazing Spider-man creates a nearly movie-like experience as the camera pulls back at high speeds while you’re zipping through Manhattan or in the middle of an intense boss fight. Web of Shadows has an entertaining story where New York turns from a bustling metropolis to an absolute hellscape.
TV SHOWS
CBS 42

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
Motor1.com

New Batmobile Looks Badder Than Ever In Latest Batman Trailer

Warner Brothers recently shared a new teaser trailer for The Batman, and one doesn't simply drop a Batman video without showing the Batmobile. This trailer focuses more on character relationships compared to earlier previews, but don't worry car fanatics. We still get some delectable Batmobile action, and there's even a little bit of Corvette love in there, too.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ New Year’s Eve, ‘This Is Us’

The calendar turns to 2022 this week, which means both a wave of specials on New Year’s Eve — typically one of the bigger nights of the year for network TV — and a host of premieres once the hangover clears. Among the broadcast debuts are the final season of This Is Us and Black-ish. The streaming menu is a bit light on premieres, but it features both a new Star Wars series on Disney+ and a look back at the Harry Potter movie franchise on HBO Max. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven...
NFL
TVGuide.com

A Lot of Shows Ended in 2021, But We'll Miss These 10 Most

We never asked for a second season of the year 2020, but fate ordered it anyway and gave us 2021, a too-familiar year of pandemic panic, resigned seclusion, and social disruption. While 2021 was an undeniable suckfest, it did give us time to get familiar with our good friend television. But even that had its downsides, as we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite shows as their runs came to an end.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA

