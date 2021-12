Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. The resistance is found at $116. The support for AVAX is found at $113.4. The Avalanche price analysis is slightly towards the bullish side, but the coin has been struggling around the $114 range for the past four days. The price movement has been slow, and the price caps for the past few days are between the $113 to $115 range. However, some swings, high and low, have been observed during this time which kept the volatility high for AVAX/USD pair. Even today, a swing low towards $107 was observed at a time, but as said earlier, the price level is maintained in the range mentioned.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO