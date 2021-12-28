ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist, 60, Killed in Escondido Identified as Shaun Van Reeth

By Debbie L. Sklar
 20 hours ago
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Hayden Drive in Escondido was identified Tuesday as a 60-year-old man.

Shaun Van Reeth, whose residence was unknown, died in the Dec. 23 crash, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. He was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center.

“Van Reeth was riding a Yamaha YZF450 off-road dirt bike northbound at a high rate of speed at 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of Bear Valley Parkway when witnesses said he rode into traffic, running a red light at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Hayden Drive, and was struck by a Lexus NX 300 SUV on a green light,” according to the Medical Examiner. “According to witnesses, he was thrown from his bike and struck a pole in the median.”

The 30-year-old Escondido woman driving the SUV was unhurt.

–City News Service

