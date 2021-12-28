Tahnée Seagrave on Finding Happiness [Video]

Tires. We know when they work, we know when they don’t. Not all of us understand why. When I raced downhill, I had my favorite tires that I trusted to keep me upright. I was also aware of the tires that didn’t work so well, but it was difficult for me to figure it out. I knew from trial and error (usually crashing) which rubber to avoid. The pivotal shift in my understanding of tires came from an unlikely source — a friend of mine who worked as a bike mechanic. He was a mid-pack sport class racer, and his technical knowledge was outstanding.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO