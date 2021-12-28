Tahnée Seagrave on Finding Happiness [Video]

Whether for riders with shorter inseams or kids coming up in the sport, the Jeffsy Primus Junior 26″ platform from YT Industries looks like a sweet step into mountain biking. YT recommends the single-size bike for riders who are between 145 and 160cm (57-63″) from the ground, and there’s a 24″ wheeled version for riders in the 135-150cm (53-59″) height range. The 26er has 140mm of squish front and rear, and bikes with 24″ wheels get 130mm of balanced travel. My daughter, who will be testing this sweet 26″ ride, is 159cm tall, and she’s looking forward to riding a bike that’s on the smaller side of the bikes she’s tried.
