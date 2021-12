People who managed to save some money during coronavirus lockdowns have now spent around a fifth of it typically, research suggests.Seven in 10 (71%) people said they had been able to put money aside during the pandemic amid fewer opportunities to spend, Paragon Bank found.The average amount people had saved during lockdowns was £1,216.But when asked what percentage of their pandemic savings people had now spent, the average amount was just over a fifth (21.5%) – equating to around £261 of lockdown savings having been spent.Some people had managed to hang onto their pandemic savings however.People should set long-term saving...

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO