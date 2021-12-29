ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Police: Lyndon McLeod Identified As Suspect In Fatal Shootings In Lakewood And Denver

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Police says Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the crime spree that started with deadly shootings in Denver Monday and didn’t end until five victims were killed, in Denver and Lakewood. McLeod also died in a shooting with a Lakewood police officer.

McLeod created a company named Flat Black Ink years ago. He also published three books which are described by one reader as including rants on diversity, women and globalization with fantasies of killing people.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says McLeod was known to them. They had two investigations surrounding him; one in 2020, and the other in early 2021. Neither of them resulted in any criminal charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1Qfu_0dXpe5SU00

(credit: CBS)

Details about those investigations were not released.

Police believe McLeod’s ties with the tattoo industry and community was behind the shooting spree.

Lakewood police say they first received a call about shots fired at West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street around 6 p.m. on Monday. One person died at that scene. Police had a section of a parking lot in front of a liquor store, tattoo parlor and Thai restaurant taped off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb86a_0dXpe5SU00

(credit: CBS)

Police officials say they gathered information about the suspect vehicle.

Officers found that suspect vehicle in the Belmar area, and when they tried to approach the suspect, they shot at officers who shot back at the suspect. The suspect was able to get away on foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2917wG_0dXpe5SU00

(credit: CBS)

There was also heavy police presence at Alaska Drive and Vance Street. Police say the suspect committed “felony menacing” at one store while armed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzqmQ_0dXpe5SU00

(credit: CBS)

Then, the suspect went inside the Hyatt House hotel on Alaska Drive. On Tuesday afternoon, the hotel employee wounded in the shooting, a 28-year-old woman, reportedly died.

Officers then confronted the suspect again outside of the hotel, and the suspect reportedly shot at them, hitting one officer. The officer’s condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect died at that scene. Lakewood police officials say they do not know if they died by officers’ gunfire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson. Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff) Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive. (credit: Boulder Fire) The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.  
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Restaurant#Flat Black#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Garland Police ID Suspected Shooter In Triple Murder, Searching For 14-Year-Old Abel Elias Acosta

Reward Increased To $10K For Information Leading To Arrest Of Garland 14-Year-Old Capital Murder Suspect Abel Acosta GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have identified a 14-year-old boy wanted for allegedly shooting and killing three teens and wounding a fourth at a convenience store on Sunday, Dec. 26. Detectives said they have discovered evidence identifying Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and they are looking to arrest him. “It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the...
GARLAND, TX
9NEWS

1 person dead after 2 were ejected from vehicle in I-70 crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The passenger of a vehicle that crashed Sunday on Interstate 70 in Lakewood has died, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. LPD tweeted about the crash just before 6 p.m., after the crash closed the eastbound lanes on I-70. The vehicle rolled over on the interstate just west of the Youngfield Street exit, the police department said.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy