ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Sarah Steck Identified As 5th Shooting Victim In Lakewood & Denver Shooting Spree

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFCmC_0dXpe4Zl00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a second person tragically died as a result of a crime spree that started in Denver and spread to Lakewood on Dec. 27. Lakewood police officials say Sarah Steck, 28, was a front desk clerk at Hyatt House hotel in Belmar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L90HA_0dXpe4Zl00

(credit: Sarah Steck Alternative Designs)

She was shot by the suspect, identified as Lyndon McLeod , after he spoke to her briefly, police say. Steck later died at the hospital on Tuesday.

While police believe there’s a connection between McLeod and the other victims, they believe Steck was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Gl3O_0dXpe4Zl00

(credit: Jackie Montoya)

Police believe McLeod had previous interactions with the hotel, not Steck.

Steck is one of five victims who were shot and killed by McLeod, police say. The suspect also died.

A fundraiser in honor of Steck will be on Jan. 8 at the Tobacco Leaf in Lakewood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson. Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff) Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive. (credit: Boulder Fire) The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.  
BOULDER, CO
fox10phoenix.com

2 shot, killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting; families seek justice

PHOENIX - Two men are dead after they were shot inside a car at a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29. Police said the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road when the men were inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light. "Officers learned three...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX31 Denver

Woman kidnapped in Aurora found shot dead in Douglas County

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a woman kidnapped in Aurora was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Douglas County, and three suspects from Wyoming are in police custody. Shantel Edlund, 43, and Leo Van Buskirk, 23, both of Sheridan, along with Casey Childers, 39, of Casper, face counts of first-degree kidnapping and […]
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

3 Killed In Homewood Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people are dead after a shooting in Homewood Friday morning. Pittsburgh police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Police: Lyndon McLeod Knew 4 Of 5 Victims Killed In Shooting Spree, Was ‘On The Radar’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are unwinding a complicated and grim story of the actions of 47-year-old Lyndon McCleod, the apparent shooter in a killing spree in Denver and Lakewood Monday. Lyndon McLeod (credit: YouTube) “This individual was on the radar of law enforcement,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “There were two previous investigations into this individual’s actions. Neither of those investigations resulted in state or federal charges.” Pazen declined to elaborate on what those investigations involved or whether there were prior threats from McCleod. However, information emerged of McCleod’s previous connections to the tattoo business and publishing. McCleod formed a publishing company in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

6 Dead, Including Suspect, In Violent Crime Spree In Denver & Lakewood

UPDATE: Lakewood police say a shooting victim from Hyatt House, Sarah Steck, died from her injuries on Tuesday. She is now the 5th victim in this shooting spree. LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night. Police officials say this crime spree started with deadly shootings in Denver. “We have every reason to believe that several instances in Denver are connected, that happened before our incidents here in Lakewood,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police. In total, five people were killed, including the suspect. LPD working an officer involved...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Second Person#Lakewood Denver#Hyatt House
CBS Philly

Police Looking For 2 Suspects, Person Of Interest In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Club Risqué

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photos of two men wanted in connection to the deadly double shooting outside Club Risqué in the city’s Wissinoming section. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 5900 block of Tacony Street. On Friday, police released a video and still images of the two suspects. The video also includes a woman who is considered a person of interest. The department said the first suspect, along with the person of interest, arrived at the club in a black Nissan. The two left in the same car after the shooting. The shooting killed a 32-year-old man and another man in his 40s. Police said the shooting started after an argument. Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call 911. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Man Wounded In Sunvalley Mall Shooting Was Coming To Aid Of Robbery Victim

CONCORD (KPIX) — A man who was coming to the aid of a robbery victim at Concord’s Sunvalley Mall on New Year’s Eve was wounded in a shooting that sent terrified shoppers scrambling for cover. The mall went into lockdown as Concord police searched for the gunmen. Employees described a chaotic scene with shoppers running for cover after they heard a gunshot inside the shopping center around 3:45 Friday afternoon. Michelle Brigham, said her daughter was working inside Sunvalley Mall when she hear the sound of gunfire. “She says ‘I’m OK but we’re hiding in the back of the store.’ She goes...
CONCORD, CA
CBS Denver

‘She Didn’t Deserve This’: Friends Remember Sarah Steck For Infectious Personality

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Loved ones and Coworkers of Sarah Steck, one of five people killed during a shooting spree that spanned Denver and Lakewood, described her as a kind and caring young woman with a promising art career.   Steck, 28, was working the front desk of the Hyatt House Hotel Monday evening when a gunman, identified by police as Lyndon McLeod, came into the lobby and shot her. She died at the hospital on Tuesday.  (credit: Jackie Montoya) “She didn’t deserve this, she was just doing her job,” said Sharon Alvarez, a Lakewood resident who got to know Steck while staying at the hotel.   On Wednesday, a makeshift memorial for Steck continued to grow outside the hotel. Among...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Father: Tattoo Artist Alicia Cardenas Was Among 6 Killed In Shooting Spree In Denver & Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A crime spree that started with deadly shootings in Denver Monday didn’t end until six people were killed, including the suspect. On Tuesday, a mourning father visited a growing memorial outside Sol Tribe Tattoo, telling CBS4 that one of the victims was his daughter, Alicia Cardenas. (credit: CBS) Cardenas, 44, was the owner of Sol Tribe Tattoo, her father said. The website says she opened the business with shop manager Kevin Strawbridge from the Twisted Sol location in Denver’s Capital Hill. (credit: CBS) “If the person walked in and started hassling the help, she would have been right up front,” Alfredo...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Couple Recalls Moments Lyndon McLeod Tried To Kill Them

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man who was targeted and attacked in the brutal Denver-Lakewood shooting spree on Monday barely made it out alive. Jeremy Costilow sat down with CBS4 for the first time on Wednesday morning to share his harrowing story. Jeremy Costilow and Chelsea Matthews (credit: CBS) Costilow and his girlfriend, Chelsea Matthews, say it all started with a knock at their back door, adjacent to the tattoo shop they own, 6 Collective. Matthews answered with their 3-month-old baby, Lily Jolene, in her arms. “I looked in the peephole, and I saw it was a delivery or mail carrier, and he...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

5 Killed In Shootings: Books, Social Media Posts By Suspect Lyndon McLeod Include Rants And Fantasies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lyndon McCleod, the apparent shooter in a killing spree in Denver and Lakewood Monday, left behind books, videos, podcasts and social media posts that provide insight into the kind of life he lived — and may have foretold the tragic crime spree. Police believe McLeod was targeting most of his victims. (credit: CBS) What is raising concerns for many is how he seemingly projected his coming shooting spree in a book series he wrote years ago under the pen name of “Roman McClay” McCleod published three books via the company entitled ‘Sanction’, ‘Sanction II’ and ‘Sanction III’. He wrote...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 Killed, 2 Hurt In Shooting In Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4) — Four people were shot in Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood on New Year’s Eve. Denver police say it happened in the 1900 block of Blake Street. They reported the shooting around 2 a.m. (credit: CBS) Three men and one woman were shot. The woman and one of the men died at the scene. The two other men were transported to a local hospital. There was no information about their condition. “This is a ongoing investigation,” police tweeted.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

$10,000 Reward Offered In 1973 Shooting Death Of Colorado State Trooper Thomas Carpenter

DENVER (CBS4) — On Dec. 27, 1973, Colorado State Patrol Officer Thomas Carpenter was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his patrol car in a parking lot adjacent to 13870 Albrook Drive in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver, and was later pronounced deceased. There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the case. (credit: Denver Police) Approximately one hour before he was found, Officer Carpenter was observed making contact with two individuals in the area of US Highway 36 and Broadway. All three individuals were then seen getting into Trooper Carpenter’s marked patrol vehicle and leaving that...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy