Sarah Steck Identified As 5th Shooting Victim In Lakewood & Denver Shooting Spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a second person tragically died as a result of a crime spree that started in Denver and spread to Lakewood on Dec. 27. Lakewood police officials say Sarah Steck, 28, was a front desk clerk at Hyatt House hotel in Belmar.

She was shot by the suspect, identified as Lyndon McLeod , after he spoke to her briefly, police say. Steck later died at the hospital on Tuesday.

While police believe there’s a connection between McLeod and the other victims, they believe Steck was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police believe McLeod had previous interactions with the hotel, not Steck.

Steck is one of five victims who were shot and killed by McLeod, police say. The suspect also died.

A fundraiser in honor of Steck will be on Jan. 8 at the Tobacco Leaf in Lakewood.