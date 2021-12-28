Rain for Most; Snow Along I-80

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...

21 HOURS AGO