Rain for Most; Snow Along I-80

A storm system will move across our listening area on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills along with snowfall will be possible. Minimum wind chill values are expected to be between -15 and -20 degrees with the coldest wind chills occurring across the sandhills and north central Nebraska.
Weather Headlines
– Light snow to the north Thursday
– Another artic blast for the weekend
– Cold New Year’s Day
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in.
MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.
Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
Several waves of showers pass over Central California today. Snow levels are starting quite low — near 2,000 feet. They will rise considerably during the day bringing first snow, then a mix of rain and snow and finally rain to places like Oakhurst and Mariposa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM […]
An active weather pattern that got underway prior to Christmas is in no hurry to close up shop in the Northeast, as AccuWeather forecasters expect a few more doses of the rain and wintry mix to sweep through the region during the final days of 2021. Storms have rolled through...
APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm.
Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route.
“Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam.
Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short.
“I didn’t expect this weather,” he said.
His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing.
“No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers are coming Wednesday evening with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more.
It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year.
A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoland could ring in the New Year with a pile of snow.
While the track of the potential storm remains a bit uncertain, there is a moderate probability of several inches of snow, which would start falling on New Year’s Day.
If the storm tracks to the north, the northern sections of Chicagoland would get snow, while the southern portion would see rain or a mix, according to forecast models. If the storm tracks more to the south, the entire region would get snow.
Messy start to 2022 with heavy areas of snow likely on Saturday. Lake enhanced snow for...
