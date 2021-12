With every leap we take in furthering breakthroughs in communication, it seems like there’s always a way for unwanted solicitations to work their way into our day. From junk mail to robocalls to unsolicited emails, marketers and scammers alike have never had any problem getting our personal contact information and using it for their own personal gains. While almost always annoying, some can be downright dangerous.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO