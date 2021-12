I don’t know about you, but my Fridays haven’t been quite the same since this latest season of “The Great British Bakeoff” came to an end a few weeks back. There’s something so fun about watching what creations each of the amateur bakers come up with week after week (as well as if they end up being worthy of the coveted Hollywood Handshake). So to have this new… void in my weekly routine has been a major bummer. However, as with any time a new season rolls around, watching GBB has left me wanting to bake more than ever. Tie that together with the holiday season and it has become baking central at my place. Recently, as I was cooling a batch of lemon bars and checking off my holiday shopping list, I began to wonder about all the fun baking gifts out there, specifically baking kits. So I scoured the web to see what was out there and found some sweet and salty gems I think you’ll really love. Below, check out 12 of the best baking kits that’ll make every treat in your kitchen a showstopper.

