Mark Edwards: Auburn ends with a loss, but Harsin knows that's not what matters going forward

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Auburn’s already shorthanded defense took even more blows en route to a 17-13 loss in the Birmingham Bowl. Missing from Derek Mason’s defense at kickoff — for various reasons of opt outs, transfers or injuries — was Auburn’s All-American cornerback, starting safety, two starting linebackers, a defensive back who started the last game, and a rotational piece at defensive tackle. Still, the Tigers held up well most of the afternoon against the nation’s No. 13 scoring offense, keeping Houston out of the end zone for nine straight drives after its opening-possession score.
