Mark Edwards: Auburn ends with a loss, but Harsin knows that's not what matters going forward

Bryan Harsin plans to be more involved in Auburn’s offense moving forward — and it starts with this week’s Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston. The Tigers’ head coach said earlier this month, before the hire of Austin Davis as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach became official, that he planned to have more of a hand in play-calling. Harsin reiterated that Monday on the eve of his team’s postseason matchup at Protective Stadium while providing some insight into the coaching dynamic for the 11 a.m. matchup against the Cougars on ESPN.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO