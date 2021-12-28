ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Madonna Calls Out Pint-Sized Rapper Tory Lanez On Social Media For Lifting Her Music

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXbVw_0dXpTiHJ00
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Tory Lanez has another situation brewing with a female musician – this time, it’s Madonna, who’s called him out for using one of her classic hits for one of his songs without her permission via social media.

According to reports, last Wednesday (December 22nd), the 63-year old singer left a comment underneath an Instagram post made by the Canadian rapper. “Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote. Her comment raised eyebrows and suggested that she had been trying to reach out to Lanez through private messages but received no response. The song in question she’s referring to is his latest track, “Pluto’s Last Comet,” produced by Orlando tha Great and Chaz Jackson. The comment has since been deleted after it gained a lot of attention, with some fans claiming it was a desperate play for attention.

The song’s opening, “Pluto’s Last Comet,” contains an instrumental that borrows heavily from her 1985 classic song, “Into The Groove.” Lanez has been steadily promoting the song through his social media channels as a featured single from his latest album, Alone at Prom, which is laden with a lot of influences from the 1980s production-wise. When contacted by press outlets, representatives for Tory Lanez and Madonna offered no comment on the situation.

The allegation of illegal sampling comes as the 29-year old artist is currently embroiled in a trial where he has been accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. An LAPD detective testified in court that Lanez yelled out, “Dance b***h, dance!” as he fired shots at her feet, resulting in her suffering an injury.

He was also recently accused of assaulting a cast member of Love & Hip-Hop Miami at a club this past May.

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

Madonna Calls Out Pint-Sized Rapper Tory Lanez On Social Media For Lifting Her Music was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent For His Misogynistic Remarks

Longtime rap star 50 Cent may have gained notoriety for his booming rap career back in the 90s and early 2000’s. However, the latter part of his career seems wasted on social media antics and petty feuds. Moreover, his social media commentary has turned him into the ultimate Internet troll. Recently, the rap mogul made some pretty sexist comments about Madonna and they weren’t well received. In fact, Madonna herself went online to call out the rapper on his misogynistic remarks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Madonna
Person
Tory Lanez
thebrag.com

Madonna is mad over the ‘illegal’ use of one of her ’80s hits

Madonna has implied Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sampled one of her hit singles on his new track ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ without her permission. Mads seemed a little mad when she commented on one of Lanez’s recent Instagram posts, suggesting she had been trying to get in contact with him.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Madonna SLAMS Tory Lanez Over “Illegal” Act

Madonna has never been one to bite her tongue and it appears Tory Lanez is the latest name in the Pop royal’s firing line. Taking to Instagram, her Madgesty hopped into the troubled Canadian’s comments section on Instagram and commented on the pic below:. “Read your messages tor...
MUSIC
The Independent

Madonna asks Tory Lanez to contact her about ‘illegal’ use of song

Madonna has left a comment on Tory Lanez’s Instagram post accusing him of the “illegal” use of one of her songs, it has emerged. The pop artist wrote beneath one of Lanez’s recent posts suggesting that she’d attempted to contact the rapper privately about the matter, but had been reduced to posting about it in public. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get into the Groove’!” she wrote from her verified Instagram account. She appeared to be referring to Lanez’s song “Pluto’s Last Comment”, which seems to interpolate Madonna’s 1985 hit that originally featured in the...
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Madonna Comments On Tory Lanez’s Alleged Illegal Use Of “Into The Groove” On “Pluto’s Last Comet”

Notorious Queen of Pop, Madonna, has once again taken time to call out another artist for their behavior. This time, she calls out Tory Lanez, the rapper most known for shooting Meg The Stallion in the foot, on his latest release “Pluto’s Last Comet” for sampling her own hit “Into the Groove” without any credit. Madonna took the liberty of calling him out on social media through commenting on one of his recent posts on Instagram, which is oddly out of character since she has repeatedly called out other celebrities in their own dedicated posts directly addressed to them. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” is what she commented on his posts. Lanez has yet to comment on the accusation. While Into the Groove was released in 1984 and all its 80’s upbeat magic, Lanez’s song sounds similar to the former on the first second and more apparent as the vocals begin. Listen to the two songs below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Canadian#Lapd#Love Hip Hop Miami
papermag.com

Madonna Takes Tory Lanez to Task

Madonna isn't a fan of Tory Lanez. Earlier this month, the rapper released a new song called "Pluto's Last Comet" that's straight out of the '80s. But if the melody feels oddly familiar, it's probably because the production is bears a striking resemblance to the one used in Madonna's "Into the Groove," and you better believe she's calling him out about it.
MUSIC
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tory Lanez Responds To Recent Megan Thee Stallion Court Case Reports

Since last year, many have been looking for answers in the case involving Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and the latter's former best friend Kelsey Nicole. The story that everyone is familiar with so far is that Tory allegedly shot Megan in the foot during an argument that somehow involved Nicole. Today, Tory showed up in court for a preliminary hearing, where it was revealed that he will soon go to trial for the alleged crime of felony assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
78
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy